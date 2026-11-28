Havana (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam and the NA of People's Power of Cuba have issued a joint communiqué announcing the outcomes of the third session of their Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, held in Havana from November 25 to 27.



President of the Cuban parliament Esteban Lazo Hernandez attended and delivered remarks at the opening and closing sittings, which also received pre-recorded video messages from Vietnamese NA President Tran Thanh Man.



The Vietnamese delegation to the event was led by Vice Chairman of the NA Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations Nguyen Quoc Hung.



In the joint communiqué, the two sides praised the robust development of the special solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba, as well as the vital role of inter-parliamentary ties in consolidating bilateral relations.



They affirmed their resolve to further strengthen connections between the two nations in general and their parliaments in particular.



During the meeting, the two sides conducted a comprehensive review of their legislatures' roles in advancing cooperation across areas of mutual concern. They shared insights on perfecting legal systems, especially clearing institutional bottlenecks and innovating legislative thinking, and discussed future cooperation directions in line with the protocol on cooperation between the two NAs.



They agreed that the third session marked a decisive shift from commitment to action, and from shared perception to substantive, coordinated implementation.



Both sides pledged to further leverage the parliaments’ roles in refining legal frameworks, enhancing supervision over the implementation of high-level agreements, and facilitating key cooperation projects, thereby demonstrating the NAs’ proactive partnership with their countries’ governments to elevate bilateral ties commensurate with the special solidarity between the two peoples.



The two sides concurred in promoting investment, trade, and cooperation opportunities amid Cuba’s ongoing socio-economic transformation. Specifically, they agreed to continue exploring the potential of the Mariel Special Development Zone and advance new joint projects in key sectors such as agri-food, industry, and biotechnology.



They also agreed to facilitate training and capacity-building opportunities across various fields for parliamentarians and officials through both in-person and online formats.



The two legislative leaders commended their countries’ and NAs’ cooperation outcomes achieved over the past year, and applauded the practical and effective agenda of the third session.



They agreed that the fourth session of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee will be hosted by Vietnam, according to the joint communiqué./.

VNA