Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) will strengthen supervision over law enforcement and issue guiding documents, helping remove bottlenecks and facilitate the fulfilment of socio-economic development, national defence and security tasks, NA President Tran Thanh Man said.

He made the remarks on November 23 at a meeting between the NA deputies' delegation of Ho Chi Minh City and local voters following the second session of the 16th NA. The meeting was held in Hoc Mon commune and connected online with 10 other communes across the city.

At the event, the delegation briefed voters on the outcomes of the second session, during which the legislature adopted 38 laws and 18 resolutions, held its first question-and-answer session of the 16th tenure and gave initial opinions on five draft laws.

Voters expressed support for the NA's decisions while raising concerns about planning, education, working conditions for commune-level officials, transport infrastructure and railway connectivity. They also called for stronger action against counterfeit goods.

Citizens in Nhuan Duc commune proposed that the NA, Government and relevant agencies introduce salary reform policies and appropriate mechanisms early for commune-level officials and civil servants under the two-tier local admininistration model, ensuring remuneration matches their positions, workloads and responsibilities.

Voters in Tan An Hoi commune suggested revising retirement-age regulations to create more opportunities for young people to contribute to society.

Meanwhile, voters in Hoc Mon commune warned that the growth of online shopping has created opportunities for fraud, particularly those targeting elderly people and residents in suburban and rural areas. They urged the NA to strengthen the legal framework governing e-commerce and consumer protection.

Residents in Long Thanh commune proposed transferring the functions of regional land registration offices to commune-level People's Committees to simplify administrative procedures. They also called for stronger supervision over the implementation of Ho Chi Minh City's master plan for 2025–2050, with a 100-year vision, and for coordinated investment in socio-economic infrastructure, particularly inter-regional transport links.

Addressing the meeting, NA President Man said the parliament has consistently worked to improve institutions and establish a favourable legal framework for national development.

At its second session, the 16th NA adopted amendments to several important laws, including the Land Law, Housing Law, Law on Real Estate Business and Bidding Law. The Government and relevant ministries and agencies will continue issuing guiding documents to ensure consistent implementation and remove obstacles, he noted.

Mai Thi Tuyet Anh, a voter from Hoc Mon commune, speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Appreciating voters' opinions, he said their concerns require coordinated action by the Government, ministries and municipal authorities.

Regarding the Law on Urban Development, which took effect on October 1, he requested Ho Chi Minh City and other localities nationwide to translate its mechanisms and policies into effective action.

On regional land registration offices, he said Government decrees and circulars from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will provide guidance on transferring their operations to the commune level. Voters' proposals on retirement-age regulations will be forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs for consideration.

Regarding salary reform, the top legislator stressed that pay increases and improved benefits must be linked to clearly defined job positions and staffing levels. From January 1, 2027, agencies at all levels will apply key performance indicators (KPIs) to assess the performance of leaders, managers, civil servants, public employees and workers.

Streamlining the organisational apparatus and gradually reducing staffing levels remain necessary to create resources for salary reform, he added.



Determination to achieve growth targets





On socio-economic development, NA President Man said the Party Central Committee is determined to strive for GDP growth of over 10% in 2026. Ho Chi Minh City is also committed to contributing to this target, aiming for economic growth of more than 10% and state budget revenue of 1 quadrillion VND (nearly 38.8 billion USD).

To that end, he asked the city to effectively implement the resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee, Politburo and Government, particularly the strategic resolutions issued by the Politburo and the special mechanisms adopted by the NA.

It should focus on implementing NA Resolutions No. 188, 222 and 260, as well as the Law on Urban Development, to simplify administrative procedures, reduce compliance costs and promote socio-economic development. Newly adopted laws and resolutions, particularly those directly affecting people's lives and business operations, must be fully and effectively enforced.

He also called for more efficient operation of the two-tier local administration model, completion of the job-position framework, stricter administrative discipline and accountability, and faster resolution of delayed tasks and stalled projects.

The city should continue addressing public welfare issues, particularly employment, housing, education, healthcare and the environment, while tackling traffic congestion, flooding and pollution, the NA leader said, adding that efforts to ensure food safety and improve residential areas should also be stepped up.

Regarding housing, he urged Ho Chi Minh City to accelerate the renovation of old apartment buildings, relocate temporary houses along canals and promote social housing development, ensuring transparency and protecting residents' legitimate interests.

He asked the city's NA delegation to closely monitor the settlement of voters' petitions and provide transparent updates on progress and results.

As 2026 nears its end and the New Year approaches, the city must ensure adequate supplies of goods, intensify efforts against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit products, and maintain political security and social order and safety, he added./.