Hanoi (VNA) – With 467 out of 469 deputies present voting in favour, the 16th National Assembly on November 20 morning approved amendments and supplements to the agenda of its second session.



Earlier, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh presented a submission on the proposed adjustments.



Based on guidance from competent authorities, proposals from relevant agencies and the actual progress of preparations, the NA Standing Committee proposed several changes to the session’s agenda. Specifically, the legislative body will consider and adopt a resolution on special policies for handling business licence fees and late-payment charges to help taxpayers overcome difficulties. The submission and appraisal report are scheduled to be presented and discussed at hall on the afternoon of November 20. A vote is expected on November 21 afternoon.



The consideration and adoption of the amended Postal Law will be postponed from the second to the third session, giving the Government more time to study feedback and refine the draft to ensure its quality, feasibility, consistency and coherence.



The NA Standing Committee also proposed removing a separate resolution on addressing difficulties facing Hung Nghiep Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Co., Ltd., as the relevant agencies had agreed to incorporate the matter into the resolution of the session.



It further proposed adjusting the schedule for discussions and the order of votes on several items to reflect the progress of preparations and actual circumstances.



In addition, based on the policy approved by the NA under the NA Standing Committee’s Proposal No. 338 dated November 4, 2026, five more issues are proposed for consideration and inclusion in the session’s resolution.



These include the collection of declaration information from foreign nationals before their entry into Vietnam; the issuance of entry and exit travel documents for Vietnamese citizens travelling to China; the use of the central budget to cover expenses for projects undertaken by Army Corps 15; the termination of supervision over the conversion of forest land for the Song Than reservoir project in former Ninh Thuan province (now Khanh Hoa province) and the Ban Mong reservoir project in Nghe An province; and mechanisms and policies for developing the Dung Quat Economic Zone in Quang Ngai province./.

VNA