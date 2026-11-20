Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th National Assembly (NA) convened the second phase of its second session on November 20, with 10 laws and one resolution expected to be passed on the day.



During the morning sitting, the legislature will vote to pass the Law on Small- and Medium-sized Enterprise Development; the amended Law on Property Auction; the amended Law on Lawyers; the amended Law on Adoption; and the Law on Legal Documents.



It will also approve adjustments to the agenda of the second session before discussing the draft amended Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterway Code.



A draft code comprising 21 chapters and 318 articles is designed to replace the 2015 Vietnam Maritime Code and the 2004 Law on Inland Waterway Navigation. It aims to establish a unified management framework, modernise infrastructure, promote multimodal transport and accelerate green transition and digital transformation.



In the afternoon, lawmakers are expected to discuss the draft Law on Derivatives Trading in Commodities.



They will then listen to reports and debate a draft resolution on special policies for handling outstanding business licence fees and late-payment interest to ease difficulties for taxpayers.



At the end of the sitting, lawmakers are expected to vote for the adoption of the Law amending and supplementing several articles to the Law on Corporate Income Tax, the Law on Non-agricultural Land Use Tax and the Law on Personal Income Tax; the Law amending and supplementing several articles to the Law on Investment; the Law on International Agreements (revised); the Penal Code (amended); the NA Resolution on the implementation of the Penal Code (amended); and the Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Bodies./.

VNA