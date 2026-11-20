Manila (VNA) – National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Doan Anh has held meetings with his counterparts from Morocco, Spain, Algeria and Bahrain on the sidelines of the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) in Manila, the Philippines.



At a meeting with Mohammed Ouzzine, Fourth Deputy Speaker of Morocco’s House of Representatives, on November 19, Anh proposed that the two sides continue improving their legal frameworks and making more effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms to facilitate business connectivity, market access and investment expansion, while capitalising on the benefits of their signed agreements on investment protection and double taxation avoidance.



He called on Morocco to facilitate investment and business operations in the country by Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturing, mining and telecommunications groups, affirming that Vietnam stands ready to welcome Moroccan business delegations to explore the market and seek partners.



Agreeing with the cooperation proposals put forward by Anh, Ouzzine expressed his wish to further elevate and deepen bilateral relations and strengthen coordination on international and regional issues.



The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in addressing common challenges, particularly cross-border issues, and continue coordinating and supporting each other at the United Nations and other multilateral forums, including AIPA. They concurred to promote Morocco’s role as a bridge to ASEAN, and Vietnam’s role in connecting ASEAN with the African Union (AU) and the Arab League (AL).



Anh said he hopes Morocco will continue to support ASEAN’s position on the East Sea in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).



Meeting with Javier Ignacio Maroto Aranzabal, First Vice-President of Spain’s Senate, on November 18, the Vietnamese NA Vice President called on the Spanish Senate to continue supporting and promoting Vietnam-Spain relations across various fields, make effective use of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and facilitate the Vietnamese community in Spain.



He asked Spain to actively encourage the remaining EU member states to soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and to urge the European Commission (EC) to lift its “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood exports over illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



Aranzabal thanked Vietnam’s National Assembly for supporting Spain’s bid to become an AIPA observer and expressed his wish to further strengthen bilateral ties, particularly through parliamentary channels.



He voiced strong support for Vietnam’s proposals to enhance exchanges and share experience in areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, healthcare, science and technology, education and agriculture. He also expressed Spain’s readiness to work with other EU member states on the IUU “yellow card” issue.



The Spanish Senate First Vice-President affirmed his support for ASEAN’s common position on the East Sea and efforts to negotiate an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law, including UNCLOS 1982. He expressed his wish to promote maritime cooperation with Vietnam and ASEAN.



The two sides agreed to step up exchanges of delegations at all levels, share experience in law-making and oversight, and monitor the implementation of bilateral agreements. They also agreed to coordinate cultural and educational exchanges and promote cooperation between localities in preparation for the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Spain diplomatic relations in 2027.



They further pledged to maintain close coordination and mutual support at multilateral parliamentary forums, including AIPA and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), at the United Nations and within the ASEAN-EU Strategic Partnership framework.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Doan Anh (R) and Ahmed Badr El Islem Belguet, Vice President of People’s National Assembly of Algeria (Photo: VNA)

At his meeting with Ahmed Badr El Islem Belguet, Vice President of People’s National Assembly of Algeria, on November 18, Anh proposed that the two sides promote market access for each other’s key products.



He said he hopes Algeria will continue supporting the oil and gas cooperation project of the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam) to ensure its stable and effective operations in the country, while expanding cooperation in agriculture, science and technology, and healthcare.



Belguet expressed affirmed that Algeria always attaches importance to its friendship and cooperation with Vietnam.



He agreed on strengthening cooperation between the two legislatures in line with the Strategic Partnership framework, as well as promoting collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, energy, agricultural production and fisheries.



The two sides agreed to enhance coordination in overseeing the effective implementation of the signed cooperation agreements and strengthen the role of the Vietnam-Algeria and Algeria-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Groups.



Both sides pledged to continue regular exchanges, as well as close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, while fostering cooperation between Vietnam and ASEAN with the AU and AL.



National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Doan Anh (R) meets with Ahmed Abdulwahed Qarata, Second Deputy Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives (Photo: VNA)

Meeting with Ahmed Abdulwahed Qarata, Second Deputy Speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives, on November 17, Anh called on Bahrain, in its capacity as the 2026 rotating chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), to support and promote the launch of negotiations on a Vietnam-GCC free trade agreement (FTA).



He welcomed the expansion of cooperation by Bahraini businesses in Vietnam and expressed his wish to see Bahrain’s Mumtalakat investment fund operate at the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.



He proposed that Bahrain facilitate access for Vietnamese goods to its market and promote cooperation in the Halal industry, energy, chemicals, shipbuilding and ship repair. He thanked Bahrain for providing scholarships for Vietnamese officials to study in the country and expressed his wish for the programme to continue. He stressed the need for stronger two-way tourism cooperation to enhance mutual understanding between the two countries' people, and continued efforts to accelerate negotiations for the signing of an agreement on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official passports.



Qarata suggested promoting bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, finance and banking, energy, electronics, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.



He agreed with the Vietnamese NA’s proposals to strengthen experience sharing in lawmaking, policy oversight and institutional improvement, and to maintain close coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums, including AIPA and the IPU. He also suggested that the two sides consider establishing representative offices in each other’s countries to facilitate more substantive and effective cooperation.



Discussing regional and international developments, Anh affirmed that Vietnam always cherishes the value of peace and consistently supports the settlement of disputes and differences through peaceful means on the basis of international law and the UN Charter, while opposing the use or threat of force in international relations.



The Bahraini official affirmed that his country always upholds tolerance and peaceful coexistence.



As part of his programme, Anh is scheduled to attend the second plenary session and closing ceremony of AIPA-47 on the afternoon of November 20./.