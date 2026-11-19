Hanoi (VNA) - The working visit by National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man to the Philippines to attend the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) was a success, fulfilling all the objectives set out and making an important contribution to the overall success of the event, according to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Thi Hong Van.



Van highlighted three major achievements of the visit. First, the Vietnamese delegation reaffirmed the country's role, standing and active, responsible contributions to AIPA.



This was clearly reflected in the message delivered by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam to AIPA-47 and the address by NA President Man at the plenary session, which outlined Vietnam's perspectives and proposals for AIPA to fully fulfil its role in ensuring a peaceful, prosperous and people-centred ASEAN.



In his message, General Secretary and President Lam called on AIPA and the parliaments of member states to strengthen their legislative and supervisory roles, while continuing to reflect the people's will and aspirations, promoting legal harmonisation and establishing a favourable institutional framework for inclusive and sustainable development.



For his part, NA President Man outlined three key orientations for AIPA in the new context. These included strengthening the foundations of peace, stability and the rule of law, while promoting the role of parliaments in advancing dialogue, building trust, reinforcing solidarity and upholding ASEAN centrality; establishing a legal framework for a prosperous ASEAN by developing regulations for new growth drivers such as the green and digital economies, artificial intelligence governance, just energy transition and food security; and putting people at the centre of all parliamentary decisions to ensure that citizens and businesses genuinely benefit from the gains of integration.



The Vietnamese delegation also proposed four resolutions addressing practical issues of shared concern to AIPA. They covered strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation in preventing and managing interconnected security risks; innovating development models and enhancing the resilience and competitiveness of ASEAN economies through parliamentary contributions to inclusive growth and shared prosperity; promoting greater understanding and information-sharing among people through inter-parliamentary cooperation; and advancing women's participation and leadership in responsible, safe, inclusive and human-centred AI governance in ASEAN.



These proposals reflect Vietnam's proactive, innovative, people-centred approach to addressing common regional challenges, said Van, adding that they also provide an important basis for the country to advance cooperation within AIPA and with member states in order to maintain a peaceful and stable environment, mobilise resources for its development goals through 2030 and 2045, and further enhance the role and standing of the Vietnamese NA within AIPA and other regional and international inter-parliamentary forums.



Second, the visit demonstrated Vietnam's strong support for the Philippines as ASEAN Chair and AIPA Chair for 2026, while helping deepen the Vietnam-Philippines Enhanced Strategic Partnership and ties between the two legislatures, thereby strengthening strategic trust between the two countries.



During their meetings, NA President Man and the Presidents of the Philippine Senate and House of Representatives agreed to maintain exchanges and contacts at all levels, and promote the role of the two legislatures in finalising and overseeing the implementation of the action plan for the Enhanced Strategic Partnership.



They also agreed to step up cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly agriculture, food security, science and technology, education, culture, tourism, digital transformation and people-to-people exchanges, while strengthening coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums.



Third, through bilateral meetings and engagements, the Vietnamese side briefed international counterparts on Vietnam's Party and State policies, as well as the country's development achievements following the 14th National Party Congress, and the NA’s contributions to socio-economic development.



The meetings also provided opportunities to exchange experience in parliamentary organisation and operations, helping strengthen mutual understanding, trust and friendship with legislators from other countries. The parties reached consensus on major orientations for promoting cooperation between their legislatures and in areas of strategic importance to their respective development goals, including the economy, trade, finance, energy, digital transformation, high-tech agriculture, processing industries and logistics.



Regarding future steps, the Deputy FM said that relevant NA bodies, ministries and sectors will work closely together to promptly implement the resolutions adopted at AIPA-47, translating regional commitments into national policies and legislation.



Parliamentary diplomacy will continue to be closely linked with legislative activities, supervision and decisions on major national issues. Vietnam will also proactively prepare its national report on the implementation of AIPA resolutions to help improve the fulfilment of common commitments.



Within the AIPA framework, the Vietnamese NA will continue to engage proactively, actively and responsibly, working with member parliaments to promote AIPA's role in supporting and accompanying the process of building the ASEAN Community.



Vietnam will coordinate closely with and support Singapore in its capacity as AIPA Chair in 2027. It will also strengthen links between parliamentary and governmental channels, contributing to the effective implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.



Regarding relations with partners, relevant agencies will coordinate to translate the outcomes of bilateral meetings into concrete cooperation activities, helping deepen Vietnam's relations with other countries, including ties between their respective legislatures.



Vietnam will maintain exchanges of delegations at all levels and strengthen cooperation among parliamentary committees, friendship parliamentary groups, women parliamentarians and young parliamentarians, while coordinating and supporting one another at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, said the Deputy FM./.



VNA