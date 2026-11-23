Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has called on authorities at all levels, agencies, sectors, organisations, businesses and individuals at home and abroad to continue working together and contributing resources, experience and initiatives to build a united, compassionate and safe society where no vulnerable person is left behind.



The leader, who is also Honorary President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC), made the call at a ceremony held on November 23 mark the 80th anniversary of the VRC’s founding (November 23, 1946–2026). Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on November 23 attended a groundbreaking ceremony for two major projects worth a combined 26.4 trillion VND (about 1 billion USD) in the northern port city of Hai Phong, including four new container berths at Lach Huyen port and a factory producing high-purity materials for high-tech industries.



The Lach Huyen port project, invested in by Lach Huyen Port Investment JSC, will cover approximately 146.2 hectares of land and water surface. It comprises four container berths with a combined main quay length of 1,800 metres, designed to accommodate container ships with capacities ranging from 12,000 to 18,000 TEUs. Read full story



- National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man attended a conference on November 23 to announce the master plan for Ho Chi Minh City for the 2025–2050 period, with a 100-year vision.



Addressing the conference, NA President Man commended the city, ministries and central agencies, experts and scientists for their concerted efforts in developing the plan. Read full story



- Authorities are facing growing challenges in combating smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods as violators increasingly exploit e-commerce platforms, social media and delivery services to distribute illegal products on a large scale.



According to the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Anti-smuggling, Counterfeit Goods and Trade Fraud (National Steering Committee 389), ministries, sectors and localities detected and handled 39,716 violations in the third quarter of 2026, up 24.38% year on year. Read full story



- The municipal People’s Committee is seeking feedback on a draft resolution outlining the scope, investment incentives, support policies and implementation procedures for outlet centres, duty-free shops, VAT refund outlets and other integrated commercial and service models.



Under the proposal, outlet centres will operate as branded retail hubs where manufacturers and distributors sell legally sourced products directly to consumers at outlet-specific prices. Read full story



- Residents and visitors to Hanoi will have the opportunity to explore some of the capital's major cultural and historical attractions free of charge on November 24, marking Vietnam Culture Day 2026.



Five major museums across the capital will waive entrance fees for the occasion, giving visitors an opportunity to explore the country's history, artistic heritage, ethnic diversity and military traditions. The Thang Long Imperial Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will also offer free admission to Vietnamese visitors on the day. Read full story



- Vietnam has been selected as the guest of honour at the third edition of the Francophone International Very Short Film Festival “Un Brin de Court”, scheduled to take place in 2027 in Vichy, central France.



The event is expected to provide a platform for promoting Vietnamese cinema and culture internationally while fostering artistic exchanges and cooperation between Vietnamese and French filmmakers and the wider Francophone community. Read full story./.

VNA