Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Indonesia should promote cooperation in emerging areas with significant potential, including the Halal industry, scientific and technological research, innovation, the digital economy, green economy, food security and energy security, said Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc.

He made the suggestion at a reception in Hanoi on November 21 for Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Arrmanatha Christiawan Nasir during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam on November 20-21.

Welcoming the Indonesian minister on his first official visit to Vietnam shortly after his appointment, the Deputy PM described the visit as a vivid demonstration of the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Indonesia.

He congratulated Indonesia on its major achievements in recent years under the leadership of President Prabowo Subianto and commended the country’s increasingly prominent role and standing in the region and the world.

Arrmanatha Nasir briefed Tuc on the outcomes of his discussions with his Vietnamese counterpart Le Hoai Trung during their talks earlier the same day. He reaffirmed Indonesia’s high regard for its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam.

The Deputy PM commended the active role played by the two foreign ministries in advancing bilateral relations, including the successful organisation of the sixth meeting of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation and the signing of the 2026-2030 Action Programme to implement the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in Jakarta in July 2026.

He highlighted economic cooperation as a bright spot in bilateral relations. Two-way trade has approached the target of 18 billion USD set by the two governments for before 2028. Indonesian investment in Vietnam increased sharply in 2026, while Vietnamese businesses continued to expand their investment and operations in Indonesia.

Cooperation in defence, security, tourism, aviation and culture has also continued to be strengthened and deliver positive results, he added.

To make bilateral cooperation increasingly substantive and effective, Tuc proposed that the two sides prioritise stepping up exchanges of delegations at all levels through Party, Government and parliamentary channels, as well as people-to-people exchanges, to promote cooperation and mutual understanding.

He also called for close coordination among ministries, agencies, localities and businesses of both countries to effectively implement the 2026-2030 Action Programme, with specific targets, clearly assigned responsibilities, measurable outcomes and defined deadlines.

The two sides should also strengthen the resilience of their respective economies and leverage complementarities in cooperation programmes.

The Deputy PM further called for stronger coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums, particularly ASEAN and the United Nations.

He stressed that Vietnam highly values Indonesia’s role within ASEAN and will continue working closely with Indonesia and other member states to maintain ASEAN unity and centrality in addressing regional issues.

The two countries will also work together to maintain peace, stability, maritime security and order, as well as freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)./.