Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam and Azerbaijan agreed to deepen their Strategic Partnership, with a focus on strengthening political ties, expanding trade and investment, boosting energy cooperation and enhancing connectivity during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to Vietnam on November 20-21, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.



Talking to the press on the outstanding outcomes of the visit, which was the second to Vietnam by President Aliyev, following his first in 2014, she said that the visit took place as traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Azerbaijan entered a new phase, following the establishment of a Strategic Partnership during General Secretary To Lam’s state visit to Azerbaijan in May 2025.



It underscored the importance both countries’ leaders attach to bilateral relations and provided fresh momentum for translating high-level commitments into concrete action, ahead of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.



During the visit, President Aliyev held talks with General Secretary and President To Lam and met with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man. The talks and meetings featured extensive discussions on measures to consolidate political trust, expand bilateral cooperation and strengthen coordination at regional and international forums.



The most notable outcome was the November 21 adoption by the two leaders of a Joint Statement, affirming their determination to deepen the Strategic Partnership and setting out cooperation priorities for the coming period.



The Joint Statement reaffirmed the fundamental principles underpinning bilateral relations, including respect for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as compliance with international law and the United Nations Charter. The two leaders also agreed to expedite the finalisation and adoption of an Action Plan for implementing the Strategic Partnership.



According to Hang, the two sides agreed to step up high-level exchanges, maintain consultations between their foreign ministries and expand cooperation between the two ruling parties and legislative bodies.



Parliamentary cooperation could directly contribute to improving the legal framework and overseeing the implementation of agreements. The two countries also agreed to strengthen coordination at the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).



On the economic front, she said the two sides agreed to promote trade and investment in line with the stature of their Strategic Partnership, build on their strengths in oil and gas cooperation, and expand into clean and renewable energy.



Documents exchanged during the visit helped translate several areas of cooperation into concrete initiatives. These included an agreement between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and a Vietnamese enterprise on the assessment, development and implementation of solar and wind power projects in Azerbaijan, as well as documents on cooperation between the two presidential offices and in fire prevention and firefighting, search and rescue.



The visit also opened up broader prospects for connectivity. Vietnam regards Azerbaijan as an important partner in the South Caucasus and Caspian region and stands ready to serve as a bridge for Azerbaijan to strengthen ties with ASEAN and Southeast Asian countries, Hang added.



As the two countries prepare to mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, they have an opportunity to bring bilateral ties closer to businesses, their people and younger generations.



She stressed that the immediate priority is to finalise the Action Plan at an early date and make full use of existing cooperation mechanisms to implement the agreed priorities. In the coming period, the two sides will focus on five key areas.



First, Vietnam and Azerbaijan will further consolidate political trust and strengthen cooperation across all channels. The two sides should maintain exchanges of delegations and high-level contacts while stepping up cooperation between the Party, National Assembly and Government bodies, ministries, agencies and localities of both countries.



The Communist Party of Vietnam and the New Azerbaijan Party should further strengthen cooperation, with a focus on sharing experience in Party building and exploring appropriate forms of theoretical exchange. The two foreign ministries should enhance their advisory, coordinating and facilitating roles in advancing the implementation of agreements reached.



Second, the two countries deliver substantive progress in trade and investment. Strong political ties provide favourable conditions for both countries to expand the scale and improve the quality of economic cooperation.



The two sides should make full use of the role of the Intergovernmental Commission, implement decisions agreed at its third session and complete the legal framework to facilitate business activities.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam holds talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Photo: VNA

In the immediate term, priorities could include connecting businesses, facilitating market access for agricultural, forestry and fishery products, and promoting viable investment projects. The Joint Statement also sets out a clear direction for supporting Vietnamese investment projects in Azerbaijan, including in renewable energy.



Third, they will build on the oil and gas pillar while expanding cooperation into clean energy. The two countries can draw on their accumulated experience to promote cooperation in oil and gas exploration, production, technical services and workforce training.



They will also continue to explore the possibility of establishing long-term agreements on crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.



In renewable energy, advancing the solar and wind power projects covered by the documents exchanged during this visit will create opportunities for businesses from both countries to expand investment cooperation, while contributing to energy security and green growth objectives.



Fourth, they will strengthen transport and logistics connectivity. Cooperation in utilising the Trans-Caspian international transport route could provide additional options for Vietnamese goods to reach the South Caucasus and, further afield, European markets.



In the opposite direction, Vietnam could help Azerbaijani businesses expand their access to ASEAN markets.



The two sides also agreed to encourage relevant authorities and airlines to accelerate efforts to establish direct air links. If launched, direct flights would facilitate travel, investment promotion, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.



Fifth, the two nations will expand cooperation among their agencies, localities and people. In defence and security, the two sides could step up delegation exchanges, professional training and the sharing of experience in combating transnational crime.



In education and science, they should promote exchanges of students and lecturers, consider scholarship programmes and implement joint research projects.



Cultural Days, tourism cooperation and the establishment of twinning arrangements between localities are also initiatives that could be promoted ahead of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations. These activities would give younger generations in both countries more opportunities to learn about each other and directly contribute to strengthening bilateral ties.



According to the Deputy FM, the key task following the visit is to translate the agreed priorities into concrete actions by individual ministries, agencies, localities and businesses. The depth of the Strategic Partnership will be reflected in the projects jointly implemented by the two countries, the markets their businesses are able to access, and the additional opportunities for education, travel and cooperation available to their people./.