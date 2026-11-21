Hanoi (VNA) – Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse left Hanoi on the afternoon of November 21, concluding a successful official visit to Vietnam from November 19-21 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse.

During the visit, President Aliyev and a high-ranking Azerbaijani delegation laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs in Hanoi.

General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony for the Azerbaijani leader and his spouse. The two leaders then held talks and adopted a joint statement.

They also witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between relevant agencies of the two countries. These included memoranda of understanding on fire prevention and firefighting, search and rescue, the assessment, development and implementation of solar and wind power projects, and cooperation between the Office of the Vietnamese President and the Office of the Azerbaijani President.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man also met with President Aliyev during the visit.

At the meetings, Vietnamese leaders warmly welcomed the Azerbaijani delegation, expressing confidence that the visit would provide fresh momentum for bilateral ties and help deepen practical and effective cooperation.

They recalled the valuable support extended by the Azerbaijani people to Vietnam during its struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as during the country's subsequent development.

Vietnamese leaders congratulated Azerbaijan on its successful chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and its re-election for the 2026-2028 term. They called for stronger cooperation in traditional areas, including trade, energy and oil and gas, defence and security, culture, sports and tourism, while expanding into promising fields such as innovation, science and technology.

The two sides also agreed to coordinate activities marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027, creating further momentum for the effective implementation of their Strategic Partnership.

President Aliyev expressed his pleasure at returning to Vietnam and thanked its leaders and people for their warm and thoughtful reception. Recalling his 2014 visit, he congratulated Vietnam on its comprehensive development achievements and its increasingly important role in the region and the world.

He spoke highly of the positive progress in bilateral relations, particularly following General Secretary To Lam's state visit to Azerbaijan and the elevation of ties to a Strategic Partnership in May 2025.

Against the backdrop of changing global conditions, the two sides highlighted the importance of energy and oil and gas cooperation. They agreed to encourage businesses to establish joint ventures and invest in feasible clean, new and renewable energy projects, ensuring balanced benefits and building on their longstanding cooperation.

Both sides also agreed to identify concrete measures to boost trade, economic and investment ties, strengthen the coordinating role of the Intergovernmental Committee and improve the legal framework for bilateral cooperation.

They pledged to promote ties between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Communist Party of Vietnam, while enhancing parliamentary cooperation through delegation exchanges, sharing legislative experience, improving legal frameworks and overseeing the implementation of bilateral agreements.

As part of the visit, Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan received Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of Azerbaijan and spouse of President Ilham Aliyev.

Meanwhile, Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary and President To Lam, met with Mehriban Aliyeva at the heritage house at 87 Ma May Street in Hanoi. The two enjoyed Vietnamese tea, listened to ca tru (ceremonial singing) and viewed a presentation of traditional Vietnamese ao dai./.