Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev adopted a joint statement following their talks in Hanoi on November 21.

The following is the full text of the joint statement.

JOINT STATEMENT

BY

THE GENERAL SECRETARY OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE OF

THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF VIETNAM,

PRESIDENT OF THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM

AND

THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN

(Hanoi, November 21, 2026)

1. At the invitation of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev paid an official visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on 20-21 November, 2026.

2. Both Sides reaffirmed that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, Vietnam and Azerbaijan have built a strong, traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation on the basis of mutual trust, equality, and mutual respect for the benefit of both states. Both Sides reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to the principles set forth in the Joint Statement on the Establishment of the Strategic Partnership between the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Azerbaijan adopted on May 7, 2025; reaffirming that mutual trust, sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, and strict adherence to international law and the Charter of the United Nations remain the enduring foundation of bilateral ties.

3. Both Sides underlined that the official visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan would contribute to further strengthening the traditional friendship and deepening the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Azerbaijan.

4. Recalling the historic milestone of upgrading bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership during the State visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam on 7 - 8 May, 2025, both Sides expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive implementation of the strategic partnership and agreed on the following priority directions of cooperation:

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse (right) pose for a group photo with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse (Photo: VNA)

I. Political and diplomatic relations

Both Sides agreed to maintain and promote high-level visits, including at the highest level, enhance exchanges and contacts across all levels, and explore the possibility of establishment of new cooperation mechanisms between relevant authorities of both states.

Both Sides committed to strengthening political dialogue and holding regular political consultations between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs to discuss bilateral relations as well as international and regional issues of mutual concern.

Both Sides highlighted the importance of advancing relations between the Communist Party of VietnNam and the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, and expanding parliamentary cooperation to enhance the role of the two legislative bodies in implementing the provisions of the strategic partnership.

II. Economic, trade, energy, agriculture, and transportation cooperation

Both Sides pledged to promote and create breakthroughs in priority sectors, particularly in economy, trade, and investment, striving to raise the scale and quality of economic cooperation commensurate with the strategic partnership.

Both Sides agreed to fully execute signed agreements, and decisions of the third session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, maximise the efficiency of bilateral economic mechanisms; actively promote negotiations on conclusion of new bilateral cooperation documents with a view to improving the legal framework and facilitating a favourable and secure environment for economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

Both Sides agreed to actively support Vietnamese investment projects in Azerbaijan, particularly in renewable energy, real estate, and other promising sectors.

Both Sides resolved to facilitate market access for agricultural, forestry, and fishery products, support advanced technologies and applications in agriculture, and implement joint programs on climate change, environmental protection, and green growth.

Both Sides reaffirmed energy - oil and gas as a traditional pillar; agreed to enhance relations in oil and gas field through actively examining cooperation in oil and gas exploration and production, oil and gas technical services, human resource training, petrochemicals, clean and renewable energy, energy efficiency, as well as broadening cooperation in supply of energy products and continue to consider establishing long-term arrangements for crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies.

Both Sides agreed to step up industrial cooperation in areas of mutual strength, notably mining and aluminum industries.

Both Sides agreed to exchange expertise in transport (railway, road, aviation, and maritime) connectivity, and actively promote cooperation in utilising the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

III. Defense and security cooperation

Both Sides committed to advancing bilateral defense and security collaboration through delegation exchanges, information sharing, technology transfer, professional training, and expanding cooperation in defense and security industries.

Law enforcement agencies of both states will intensify the exchange of information and experience, and enhance coordination in preventing and combating organised and transnational crime, illicit drug trafficking, human trafficking, cybercrime, and other security threats and challenges of mutual concern; and strengthen the exchange of expert delegations, operational expertise, as well as training and capacity building for personnel, while promoting practical cooperation activities between the law enforcement agencies of both states on the basis of existing agreements and cooperation mechanisms, and in accordance with their respective national legislation.

IV. Education, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchange cooperation

Both Sides agreed to encourage aviation authorities and air carriers to expedite the opening of direct flights between Vietnam and Azerbaijan to boost tourism flows, trade turnover, and people-to-people exchange.

Both Sides agreed to effectively implement educational cooperation, consider granting reciprocal student scholarships, conduct joint research projects, and establish continuous exchange mechanisms for lecturers, students, and researchers.

Both Sides agreed to promote cultural and historical exchanges, including holding Cultural Days in each other's territory, deepen collaboration in arts and tourism, and encourage the signing of new documents on establishment of twinning relations between provinces and cities of both states.

V. Cooperation at multilateral frameworks

Both Sides pledged to expand coordination and consider mutual support within regional and international organisations, particularly the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

Both Sides will give positive consideration to supporting each other's candidatures for positions in international and regional organisations, as well as in their elected bodies, and for hosting international conferences and events, on the basis of mutual interest and in accordance with their respective priorities.

Both Sides will leverage their respective positions to broaden engagement between Azerbaijan and ASEAN and its member states, while coordinating positions on global challenges such as climate change, cybercrime, and food, water, and energy security.

5. President Ilham Aliyev expressed sincere gratitude to the Leaders and people of Vietnam for the warm, fraternal hospitality extended to the high-ranking Azerbaijani delegation./.