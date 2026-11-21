Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s working trip to China for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral engagements from November 17–20 has been a success, reinforcing the image of an open, dynamic Vietnam ready to join hands with APEC 2027 for a shared future and advance Vietnam–China relations toward greater depth, substantiveness and effectiveness.



Spreading a message of cooperation and development



As part of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting held in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, and in the presence of leaders of the APEC member economies, General Secretary and President Lam assumed the role of host of APEC Year 2027 from his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. At the handover ceremony, Xi expressed confidence that Vietnam will make APEC 2027 Year a success.



Vietnam will work closely with all members so that APEC Year 2027 both builds upon the forum’s values and achievements while opening new directions that help economies maintain rapid and sustainable growth, bolster self-reliance and resilience, and unlock the potential and creativity of every economic stakeholder, General Secretary and President Lam.



Introducing the APEC Year 2027 theme “Together Building a New Era of Self-Reliance, Innovation and Shared Prosperity”, the top Vietnamese leader proposed three major priorities, including raising economic productivity, propelling regional trade and investment, and improving the resilience and dynamism of economies as well as the quality of people’s lives. He pledged that Vietnam will be a dedicated host that listens to build consensus, connects to expand cooperation, and works with members to deliver lasting results.



He invited leaders, delegates, business community and international friends to Vietnam during APEC Year 2027 to share strategic orientations, take important decisions for the region’s future, and discover a beautiful, culturally rich, dynamic, creative, open and hospitable Vietnam.



Hosting APEC for the third time marks an important milestone on the country’s path of integration and development. It reaffirms Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and its status as a responsible member and trustworthy partner of the international community.



At the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting under the theme “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together”, APEC leaders praised General Secretary and President Lam’s speech, particularly the major orientations to APEC cooperation in the new period. They expressed support and expectation that APEC Year 2027 in Vietnam will continue to generate new impulses for cooperation and contribute to peace, stability and shared prosperity in the Asia-Pacific.



Leaders closed the meeting by adopting their Declaration and three supporting documents covering digital trade cooperation through 2030, digital economy and AI for public welfare, and connectivity through 2035.



At the APEC CEO Summit, which drew nearly 2,000 participants, including executives from 115 of the world’s top 500 companies, the Vietnamese leader outlined three priorities for the forum’s next phase, including pioneering an open trade and investment environment, generating new momentum for economic integration and connectivity; creating new growth drivers and opening new development spaces; and placing the prosperity of citizens and businesses at the core of agenda.



On the sidelines, he held a string of bilateral meetings with leaders of member economies, broadening commercial and political ties and lining up early support for Vietnam’s 2027 hosting year.



Expanding substantive Vietnam - China cooperation



In parallel with multilateral activities, the top Vietnamese leader’s second bilateral working trip to China in 2026, following the State visit in April, generated strong momentum for political trust and substantive cooperation between the two Parties and countries.



During their talks, the top Vietnamese and Chinese leaders reaffirmed the priority given to developing the friendly neighbourliness, Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the building of a Vietnam - China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.



General Secretary and President Lam proposed that the two sides strengthen closer multilateral coordination and continue exchanges and cooperation in national defence, security and diplomacy, thereby deepening bilateral ties in a practical manner and further bolstering political trust.



Lauding cooperation proposals of the Vietnamese leader, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi agreed that both sides should further intensify strategic exchanges at all levels, foster cooperation in theoretical exchanges and sharing of experience in Party building and national governance, and make good use of the Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation and the strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security.



At the Vietnam–China Greater Bay Area technology and innovation connectivity forum, the top Vietnamese leader expressed wish to make science, technology and workforce training cooperation a standout feature. The two sides announced co-funding for four joint research projects, and exchanged 16 memoranda of understanding across universities, research bodies and companies. Vietnam Airlines launched a new route into the Greater Bay Area.



At a reception for senior executives from major Chinese groups and the US-APEC Business Coalition, he affirmed Vietnam’s preference for quality, high-tech, high-value investments that bring R&D, technology transfer, skilled jobs and higher local content. Vietnam, he said, will keep refining its regulatory framework and protecting investors’ legitimate rights and interests.



Local-level connectivity received equal attention. A strategic development forum linking Vietnam with southwest China aimed to expand economic, trade and investment spaces. The outcomes will serve as a basis for ministries, localities and enterprises to continue translating cooperation orientations into concrete schemes and projects, thereby pushing stable, effective and sustainable Vietnam–China cooperative ties.



Immediately upon arrival in Yunnan province, General Secretary and President Lam and his entourage paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his former residence at No.89–91 Nanhuashan street in Kunming city. In the guestbook, the Vietnamese leader expressed sincere thanked to the Chinese Party, State and people, and in particular the provincial Party committee, authorities and people, for preserving and maintaining this precious relic site.



In Kunming, a city rich in cultural tradition and revolutionary history, General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse met with Vietnamese and Chinese youth at the "Red Journey" study tour in Yunnan. He urged the young participants to maintain political commitment, drive infrastructure and tech cooperation, and raise the quality of the study tour.



Cultural activities attended by General Secretary and President Lam's spouse Ngo Phuong Ly also further reinforced the bonds of friendship, people-to-people exchanges and social foundation of bilateral ties.



The Vietnamese leader also met the Vietnamese community in Yunnan, encouraging closer economic and cultural links with the neighbouring Chinese province as a practical contribution to overall bilateral ties.



The trip leaves Vietnam with clearer APEC 2027 priorities, new tech and connectivity channels with China, and a reinforced political foundation for the next phase of bilateral cooperation./.

VNA