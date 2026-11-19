Shenzhen (VNA) - Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc visited Shenzhen University and attended a Vietnam-China seminar on talent training and public governance in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on November 18.



The events took place as part of the working trip to China by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam to attend the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week and conduct bilateral activities.



The seminar was attended by Hoang Minh Son, member of the CPV Central Committee and Minister of Education and Training; Vietnamese Consul General in Guangzhou Nguyen Viet Dung; Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei; and professors and experts from Shenzhen University, Tsinghua University, Peking University, the Chinese University of Hong Kong – Shenzhen, and Shenzhen Polytechnic University.



In her opening remarks, Professor Tao Yitao, president of the Belt and Road International Cooperation Development (Shenzhen) Research Institute under the Shenzhen University, highlighted Vietnam’s achievements after 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), as well as its efforts to streamline the organisational apparatus and pursue major development goals towards the country's centenary milestones.



She noted similarities between China's reform and opening-up and Vietnam's Doi Moi, stressing that talent is a key driving force for modernisation. Shenzhen University, which has maintained academic exchanges and cooperation with Vietnam for years, wants to further serve as a bridge between the two countries' academic communities.



Ngoc outlined four areas Vietnam wishes to learn from China, namely cooperation between municipal authorities and leading universities in establishing postgraduate training institutions; partnerships among the government, universities and businesses in training, research and innovation; policies to attract international talent and develop regional human resources; and ways to mobilise experts and talented personnel in public administration and state governance.



Chinese scholars shared Shenzhen's experience in developing higher education, attracting leading domestic and international universities, nurturing high-quality talent, and strengthening university-business cooperation, particularly in high-tech industries and new energy vehicles. They also discussed talent development in the AI era and training public-sector personnel in management and professional expertise.



For his part, Son emphasised universities' role in training, attracting and effectively utilising talent, proposing stronger cooperation through a government-university-business model, including faculty and student exchanges, joint training programmes and research cooperation.



Meanwhile, Ambassador He Wei affirmed his readiness to act as a bridge promoting collaboration in education and training between the two countries.



Concluding the seminar, Ngoc appreciated the practical contributions from Chinese scholars and suggested Shenzhen University and participating institutions establish cooperation networks with Vietnamese agencies and training institutions, with support from the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Guangzhou.



He called for joint development of training programmes, curricula and teaching teams, with courses organised in either country, both in person and online.



The official stressed that educational cooperation enjoys strong attention from the high-level leaders of both Parties and countries, adding that Vietnam's newly issued resolutions on education, training and talent development provide favourable conditions for expanding bilateral cooperation.



Emphasising the spirit of comradeship and brotherhood, he expressed Vietnam's willingness to share its development experience and called for practical exchanges and cooperation between the two sides./.



VNA