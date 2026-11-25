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Tan Thanh border gate steps up efforts to facilitate agricultural exports
With 200–230 trucks carrying fresh fruit clearing customs daily, Tan Thanh border gate in Lang Son province is stepping up coordination among border authorities to ensure smooth shipments.
Top leader calls for nurturing culture with responsibility, compassion and dedication
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on November 24 called on the entire Party, people and armed forces, as well as Vietnamese at home and abroad, to nurture the country's culture with responsibility, compassion and a commitment to national development.
Culture becomes source of strength for national development
Vietnam’s 40-year Doi Moi (Renewal) process has laid the foundation for cultural development. From heritage preservation to creative industries, cultural values are becoming economic resources and a source of national soft power. The next stage requires effective policies and stronger social investment.
Exhibition honours scholars behind Vietnam’s traditional crafts
An exhibition titled “Founding Craftsmen and Confucian Scholars of Vietnam” has opened as part of celebrations marking 950 years since the establishment of Quoc Tu Giam – the first university in Vietnam.
Mekong Delta city preserving cultural heritage
On the occasion of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23) and Vietnam Culture Day 2026 (November 24), the Can Tho Museum in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho is showcasing more than 100 artefacts and antiques, recreating aspects of the cultural life of the Vietnamese, Chinese and Khmer communities. The exhibition aims to preserve and promote traditional heritage values among younger generations.
Vietnam, Laos promote substantive cooperation within CLMV and ACMECS: Lao Ambassador
Ahead of Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith’s official visit to Vietnam and participation in the 12th CLMV and 11th ACMECS summits on November 27–28, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh highlighted the significance of the visit in strengthening bilateral ties, promoting practical cooperation and enhancing Mekong subregional connectivity, while underscoring Vietnam’s important role in fostering regional solidarity and development.
Top leader calls for compassion to become way of life
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has called on authorities, agencies, organisations, businesses and individuals at home and abroad to join efforts and mobilise resources to build a united, compassionate and safe society where no vulnerable person is left behind.
Culture evolves into driving force for development
From the early days of the nation, President Ho Chi Minh recognised the important role of culture in the revolutionary cause. At the first National Cultural Conference in 1946, he stressed that culture must light the way for the nation. This vision went beyond cultural and artistic activities, highlighting culture’s role in shaping people’s ideology, ethics and character, while inspiring aspirations to build the country.
Vietnam builds talent base for international financial centre
As the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) begins operations and attracts more international financial institutions, demand for highly skilled professionals is expected to rise sharply. This demand will come from the centre's management and members, as well as global capability centres (GCCs) and innovation centres that international organisations are expected to establish there.
10th National Sports Games open in Ho Chi Minh City
The 10th National Sports Games officially opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 21 with vibrant artistic performances and impressive ceremonies, marking the start of Vietnam’s largest sporting event.
Vietnamese banh mi finds a place in Canada’s multicultural life
In Toronto, Vietnamese banh mi is finding its way onto lunch menus and into international students’ cultural exchanges. From a shop run by a former Vietnamese student to an event at Vega Academy, the sandwich is introducing more people to Vietnamese culture.
Ethnic community in Quang Ngai strives to preserve traditional dress
With traditional Ca Dong dress at risk of disappearing, local authorities and communities in the central province of Quang Ngai are seeking ways to protect and promote cultural values passed down through generations, ensuring these garments remain part of community life.
Bac Ninh boosts technology ties with Republic of Korea
Bac Ninh city is strengthening cooperation and people-to-people exchanges with the Republic of Korea, a strategic partner, while tapping into Korean investment to drive economic growth.
Vietnamese, Azerbaijani leaders seek deeper Strategic Partnership
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Hanoi on November 21, discussing ways to deepen the two countries’ Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
Vietnam Culture Day 2026 kicks off in Hanoi
Hanoi officially opened a series of activities to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day 2026, with an opening ceremony held at the stage in front of the King Ly Thai To Monument in the pedestrian area around Hoan Kiem Lake on the morning of November 21.
Welcome ceremony held for Azerbaijani President
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony for Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse at the National Assembly House in Hanoi on the morning of November 21.
Muong Ang moves towards sustainable coffee value chain
With more than 2,100 hectares under cultivation, Muong Ang is home to the largest concentrated coffee-growing area in Dien Bien province. To increase the value of this key agricultural product, the locality is attracting investment in deep processing while promoting links between businesses and coffee growers, gradually building a sustainable production and consumption chain.
Make-in-Vietnam products shine at Malaysia tech expo
The Smart Nation Expo 2026, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from November 17-19, brought together more than 200 exhibitors and thousands of visitors from across the region. Vietnamese technology enterprises made a strong impression with their active participation, showcasing the capabilities of “Make in Vietnam” digital products and expanding their international cooperation networks.
Vietnam promotes coffee culture in New York
Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations and Trung Nguyen Legend recently hosted a cultural exchange event in New York, bringing together international diplomats to explore Vietnamese coffee culture, from traditional phin-filter brewing to the “Coffee Meditation” experience, ahead of Vietnam Culture Day on November 24.
"Red study tour" programme brings Vietnamese, Chinese youth closer together
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, met with young Vietnamese and Chinese participants in the “Red Study Tour” programme in Yunnan province on November 20.