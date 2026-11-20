Kunming (VNA) – Vietnam and China should make railway cooperation a strategic highlight of their bilateral relations, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh said at a forum on strategic connectivity between Vietnam and southwestern China in Kunming, Yunnan province, on November 20.

He highlighted the importance of standard-gauge railway links between the two countries in shortening logistics times, connecting industrial centres with seaports and expanding trade opportunities.

As economic and trade ties continue to grow, cross-border transport infrastructure, particularly railways, plays an important role in expanding economic space, improving transport capacity and enhancing national competitiveness, the minister said.

Vietnam is entering a new phase of breakthrough transport and urban infrastructure development to build a modern and integrated transport network. Developing standard-gauge railway connections with China has been identified as a major strategic priority.

Under the joint statement issued during the state visit to China by the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam from April 14 to 17, the two sides agreed to promote railway connectivity, increase freight transport and accelerate infrastructure links. They also set a goal of making railway cooperation a new highlight in bilateral strategic cooperation.

Minh expressed high expectations for the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong standard-gauge railway, which will connect with Yunnan. Together with the Dong Dang-Hanoi and Mong Cai-Ha Long-Hai Phong lines linking Vietnam with Guangxi, the projects are expected to form important cross-border transport corridors.

The network will directly connect China's industrial centres and raw material production areas with Vietnam's international seaports, helping reduce logistics costs, improve freight transport efficiency and expand export opportunities for both countries.

Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh speaks at the forum. (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Construction)

The minister stressed that effective connectivity requires not only railway construction but also coordinated logistics systems and supporting infrastructure. He called on businesses from both countries to invest in transit stations, logistics centres and technical facilities in border areas, while highlighting the importance of seamless links with Kunming, Yunnan's provincial capital.

He proposed three priorities: accelerating strategic connectivity projects, developing integrated logistics infrastructure, and strengthening cooperation in railway management, operations and workforce training.

The Ministry of Construction urged capable Chinese general contractors and construction firms to collaborate with Vietnamese companies, implement advanced construction technologies and modern railway engineering solutions, and ensure cross-border lines are operated safely and with high-quality standards.

The two sides should also share experience in construction investment management, railway operation, maintenance and repair, and expand practical training programmes to develop skilled railway personnel, he said.

Minh added that infrastructure construction, technical development and smart urban development offer broad cooperation opportunities for businesses from both countries.

Vietnam's Ministry of Construction will continue improving institutions, standards and technical regulations in line with international practices, while creating a transparent and fair investment environment for foreign contractors and investors, including Chinese firms.

He affirmed that the ministry would work closely with businesses to address difficulties and facilitate effective project implementation, making infrastructure connectivity a driving force for Vietnam-China economic relations./.