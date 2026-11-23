Hai Phong (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on November 23 attended a groundbreaking ceremony for two major projects worth a combined 26.4 trillion VND (about 1 billion USD) in the northern port city of Hai Phong, including four new container berths at Lach Huyen port and a factory producing high-purity materials for high-tech industries.

The Lach Huyen port project, invested in by Lach Huyen Port Investment JSC, will cover approximately 146.2 hectares of land and water surface. It comprises four container berths with a combined main quay length of 1,800 metres, designed to accommodate container ships with capacities ranging from 12,000 to 18,000 TEUs.

The project will also include a 400-metre barge berth, container yards, repair workshops, transport roads and supporting technical infrastructure.

Once completed, the new berths are expected to increase cargo handling capacity across Hai Phong's seaport system, improve multimodal transport connectivity and support the development of logistics services, further strengthening the city's role as a major international trade gateway for northern Vietnam.

The second project, invested in by Khanh An Industrial Park JSC, will be built on a site of 28,000 square metres at Lot CN1 in the Xuan Cau Industrial Park and Non-Tariff Zone.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The factory will produce high-purity materials from clean rare earth feedstock for high-tech industries, including high-performance permanent magnets, electronics and components, energy, optics and catalysts. The project is expected to diversify Hai Phong's industrial base and enable the city to integrate more deeply into high-tech materials supply chains.

Speaking at the event, Standing Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong People's Committee Le Anh Quan said developing a modern seaport system integrated with logistics services and high-tech industries was a strategic priority for the city.

He noted that six deep-water berths at Lach Huyen were already operational, with a combined quay length of more than 2.4 km and over 170 hectares of cargo yards. The port has established direct shipping routes to Europe and the Americas and can accommodate container ships weighing nearly 214,000 tonnes.

These developments have helped reduce logistics costs and strengthen Hai Phong's position in international maritime transport, while laying the groundwork for attracting investment in industry, trade and services, he said.

The two newly launched projects reflect the city's development strategy and investors' commitment, Quan said.

The four-berth project has a total investment of nearly 24.85 trillion VND and is designed as a green international container port. It is expected to complete the city's seaport infrastructure network, increase cargo handling capacity and reinforce Hai Phong's position as an international seaport and logistics hub.

Meanwhile, the high-purity materials factory has a total investment of 1.58 trillion VND. Quan described it as an important step towards developing high-tech industries, increasing added value and promoting innovation, while gradually establishing a strategic industrial ecosystem in the city.

He called on the investors to mobilise sufficient resources, apply modern technologies and ensure that construction proceeds on schedule, meets quality standards and complies with the highest safety requirements.

Hai Phong will continue to work alongside investors and provide the best possible support to facilitate project implementation, he affirmed, adding that business success is also the city's success./.