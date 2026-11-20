Hai Phong (VNA) – By proactively strengthening direct links with major markets and global supply chains, the northern port city of Hai Phong is shifting its external engagement from expanding partnership networks to generating new drivers of economic growth.



Le Ngoc Chau, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, led a delegation on a working visit to China, focusing on strengthening external relations and attracting high-quality investment.



On November 18, Chau and the delegation visited and held working sessions with Autel Group in Nanshan district, Shenzhen, and Biel Crystal Group in Huiyang district, Huizhou city, Guangdong province. At both meetings, the municipal leader stressed that China is one of Vietnam's largest trading partners, with growing scope for cooperation in investment, infrastructure and supply chains. For Hai Phong, China is consistently regarded as one of its key markets and a top priority for investment attraction.



Highlighting the city's outstanding advantages, Chau said Hai Phong is a port city and northern Vietnam's gateway to the sea, with a comprehensive transport network encompassing a deep-water seaport, expressways and an international airport.



Lach Huyen deep-water port currently has six operational berths capable of accommodating vessels of more than 200,000 tonnes. Preparations are under way for the construction of additional berths, with all 12 expected to be completed by 2030. In 2025, the city's economy grew by 11.81%, the second-highest rate nationwide. Hai Phong ranked first in the national public administration reform index and among the country's top three localities in terms of provincial competitiveness.



To date, Hai Phong has attracted more than 1,800 foreign-invested projects from 44 countries and territories, with total registered capital exceeding 51 billion USD. Industrial parks and economic zones are home to 1,076 of these projects, with nearly 45.7 billion USD in registered capital. The foreign-invested sector currently contributes around 84% of the city's export turnover. From the year beginning to November 14, 2026, Hai Phong attracted nearly 4.2 billion USD in investment, exceeding its annual target.



Chinese investors have established a strong presence in the city, with 823 projects worth more than 13.2 billion USD, accounting for around 26% of Hai Phong's total foreign investment. Major Chinese corporations like Biel Crystal, Wolong, GreatStar, Sanhua, Jintian, Shanghuan have chosen Hai Phong as an investment destination and continued to expand their operations.



Chau stressed that Hai Phong is entering a new phase of development, targeting average annual economic growth of at least 13% in the 2026–2030 period. The city currently has three economic zones, 52 industrial parks and one free trade zone, offering outstanding incentive mechanisms and policies. Around 5,000 ha of industrial land remains available for lease, ready to accommodate large-scale projects.



To capitalise on the global shift in investment flows, Hai Phong is prioritising projects in high technology, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, electronics, green energy, logistics, supporting industries and the circular economy. These are also sectors in which Chinese businesses have considerable strengths.



According to the Hai Phong Department of Foreign Affairs, the city has established formal friendship and cooperation with major Chinese cities, including Tianjin (1999), Nanning (2006), Shenzhen (2008), Ningbo (2020) and Foshan (2024). It has also become actively involved in multilateral mechanisms such as the Economic Corridor of Vietnam's Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hanoi and Lao Cai and China's Yunnan province, and the cooperation mechanism with Guangxi (since February 2026)./.

VNA