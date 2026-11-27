Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,687 VND/USD on November 27, up 11 VND from November 26 morning.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,971 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,403 VND/USD.



Meanwhile, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw mixed changes.



At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 25,630 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,010 VND/USD, both down 10 VND from the November 26 morning session.



BIDV raised its buying and selling rates by 5 VND to 25,645 VND/USD and 26,025 VND/USD, respectively./.

VNA