At the international press conference on APEC Vietnam 2027 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, November 27 (VNA) – Vietnam will focus on tapping new growth drivers, strengthening regional economic integration and delivering tangible benefits to people and businesses during its APEC host year in 2027, heard an international press conference on APEC Vietnam 2027 in Hanoi on November 27.

Addressing the press conference, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, Head of the APEC 2027 National Secretariat, said that building on the achievements of APEC 2026 in China and the APEC Putrajaya Vision 2040, Vietnam has chosen the theme “Jointly Forging a New Era of Resilience, Innovation and Prosperity” for its host year.

The theme reflects the vision and determination of APEC member economies to build on resilience as a foundation and innovation as a driving force, while strengthening cooperation to shape a prosperous future for the region, he said.

Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, Head of the APEC 2027 National Secretariat (C) speaks at the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Building on APEC’s core areas of cooperation and taking into account the region’s evolving development needs and consultations with member economies, Vietnam has proposed three cooperation priorities: enhancing economic productivity; promoting regional trade and investment; and strengthening economic resilience and dynamism while improving people’s quality of life.

Enhancing economic productivity is intended to create new growth drivers and accelerate the transition towards a growth model driven by science, technology and innovation.

Promoting regional trade and investment aims to sustain the momentum of economic integration, expand markets, strengthen connectivity and mobilise development resources, thereby enhancing economic competitiveness and fostering the formation of new value chains.

Meanwhile, strengthening economic resilience and dynamism seeks to improve economies’ capacity to respond to disruptions, adapt to changes and seize emerging opportunities, while sustaining growth and ensuring that people benefit from development.

Vu noted that the three priorities are closely interconnected and mutually reinforcing. Through these priorities, Vietnam hopes to work with APEC members to develop concrete cooperation initiatives that deliver tangible benefits and contribute to realising the Putrajaya Vision 2040.

More than 200 activities, including 11 ministerial meetings and high-level dialogues, are scheduled to be held across seven provinces and cities: Gia Lai, Khanh Hoa, Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Quang Ninh and An Giang.

These meetings and dialogues will cover a wide range of areas, including trade, finance, food security, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, small and medium-sized enterprises, women and the economy, education, science and technology, cultural and creative industries, and digital economy resilience.

The first official event of APEC Vietnam 2027 will be the Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting (ISOM), slated for December 7–9, 2026, in Gia Lai province.

The highlight of the host year will be the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, which will take place in Phu Quoc in November 2027. Vietnam hopes the event will also provide a major impetus for the island to develop integrated infrastructure, strengthen international connectivity and emerge as a regional economic and services hub.

Building consensus and strengthening business engagement

Participants at the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Responding to a question from a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reporter about Vietnam’s consultations with the 21 member economies in shaping the APEC 2027 agenda and the areas of cooperation attracting their interest, Vu stressed that finding common ground is particularly important given the diverse levels of development, interests and priorities among APEC members.

Vietnam has actively consulted member economies, with the proposed theme and three cooperation priorities reflecting a consensus on their shared interests and concerns, he said.

Shared prosperity has been an overarching goal of APEC since its establishment in 1989 and remains one of the key objectives of the Putrajaya Vision 2040.

According to Vu, enhancing productivity is an important pathway towards shared prosperity. As economies face constraints on growth, rapid advances in science and technology offer opportunities to achieve breakthroughs in productivity through technological applications, innovation and, particularly, the development of a highly skilled workforce.

The productivity agenda encompasses a wide range of cooperation areas, from customs, science and technology to digital capacity building and standards harmonisation, with the aim of creating a more favourable investment environment across APEC and reducing costs for businesses.

He stressed that APEC’s ultimate goal remains delivering tangible benefits and improving people’s quality of life.

In response to another question from the VNA reporter about the initiatives and concrete cooperation outcomes Vietnam intends to advance to leave its own mark on APEC 2027 and contribute to realising the Putrajaya Vision 2040, building on its achievements as APEC host in 2006 and 2017, Vu highlighted two major areas of focus.

First, rather than pursuing stand-alone initiatives, Vietnam will develop a series of interconnected cooperation activities aligned with the theme and priorities of its host year.

Efforts to enhance productivity, economic resilience and dynamism will be integrated into the agendas of APEC working groups and subcommittees.

While resilience refers to the ability to withstand external shocks, dynamism reflects economies’ capacity to adapt to changes and seize emerging opportunities arising from the digital economy and shifting supply chains. The APEC agenda will also be linked to the economic reform programmes of individual member economies.

Second, Vietnam will place particular emphasis on strengthening engagement between APEC member economies and the business community, including promoting the role of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) in shaping an agenda that reflects the interests and concerns of both economies and businesses.

Alongside the APEC CEO Summit, Vietnam plans to organise a summit on science, technology and innovation during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027, while advancing the APEC Challenge initiative – a technology and innovation competition for young people across the Asia-Pacific region.

Vietnam also hopes to use APEC activities to facilitate greater interaction between businesses and policymakers. On the occasion of the upcoming ISOM in Gia Lai, the country plans to organise trade and investment promotion forums with the participation of member economies and businesses.

Vu stressed that closer engagement between APEC member economies and the business community will be one of the highlights of APEC 2027.

Promoting Vietnamese culture

Regarding cultural and artistic activities and tourism promotion during APEC 2027, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, Head of the Subcommittee for Communications and Culture, said hosting APEC is not only an opportunity for Vietnam to reaffirm its role and responsible contributions to the forum but also a valuable occasion to showcase its culture, country and people.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, Head of the Subcommittee for Communications and Culture (R) speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

International visitors will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the significant transformations underway in Vietnam, gaining a better understanding of the country’s stature and development aspirations in the new era.

To this end, communications and promotional activities will focus on three major areas.

First, Vietnam considers culture a common thread connecting conferences and events throughout APEC 2027.

At meetings hosted by localities, particularly during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, Vietnam plans to organise distinctive cultural and artistic activities for economic leaders, business representatives and journalists, showcasing the richness of Vietnamese culture while encouraging participation from other APEC member economies.

Planned activities include cultural weeks, arts festivals, street festivals, people-to-people exchanges and international cultural exchanges.

Hang expressed her hope that Vietnamese cultural spaces featuring photo exhibitions and culinary experiences would be established at conference venues or the media centre during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Phu Quoc.

Second, hosting APEC meetings across seven localities in northern, central and southern Vietnam will provide opportunities for these destinations to showcase their tourism potential, strengths and development achievements to international visitors.

The Subcommittee for Communications and Culture has discussed with local authorities plans to organise sightseeing tours and culinary experiences, while showcasing various forms of tourism, including community-based tourism, ecotourism and green tourism.

Third, Vietnam hopes to leave a distinctive mark through the visual identity of APEC 2027. The logo and other branding elements will showcase the essence of Vietnamese culture while reflecting the country’s spirit of international integration and its growing stature in the new era.

At the press conference, the National Committee for APEC 2027 officially launched the website for Vietnam’s APEC host year./.