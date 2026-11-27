Hai Phong (VNA) – The coastguard forces of Vietnam and China conducted their second joint patrol in 2026 on the waters adjacent to the delimitation line in the Gulf of Tonkin from November 24-26.



This was the 12th joint patrol in the area since the Vietnam-China agreement on fishery cooperation in the Gulf of Tonkin expired on June 30, 2020.



The Vietnamese side deployed vessels CSB 8004 and CSB 8002, commanded by Major General Tran Van Tho, Commander of Coast Guard Region 1. The Chinese force comprised vessels 4305 and 4203, led by Liu Tianrong, Deputy Head of the Nanhai Division of the Chinese Coast Guard.



The patrol covered 14 points along a north-south route spanning 261.5 nautical miles. During the mission, the two forces held direct talks to exchange their maritime action plans and review 20 years of maritime law enforcement cooperation. They also conducted search and rescue exercises, inspected and monitored fishing vessels operating in waters adjacent to the delimitation line, and disseminated maritime laws to fishermen.



The Vietnamese Coast Guard also held a memorial ceremony for fallen soldiers and fishermen who lost their lives in the Gulf of Tonkin, and released 21,000 juvenile fish and crabs to replenish aquatic resources.



Tho said the mission held special significance as it marked the 20th anniversary of joint patrols and inspections by the coast guard forces of the two countries in the Gulf of Tonkin.



Since 2006, the two sides have conducted 31 joint patrols, demonstrating close cooperation between the Vietnamese and Chinese maritime law enforcement forces in the Gulf of Tonkin, he noted.



He described the activity as a highlight of regional maritime law enforcement cooperation, saying that it promotes traditional friendship and efforts to build a maritime area of peace, stability and respect for the law.



The commanders of the two patrol forces expressed their wish to build on past achievements and continue working together to maintain maritime peace, security, order and safety, and promote friendship, solidarity, cooperation and development in the Gulf of Tonkin./.



VNA