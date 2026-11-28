Hanoi (VNA) – The 12th Cambodia–Laos–Myanmar–Vietnam (CLMV) Summit is a special event carrying major significance for mainland Southeast Asian nations, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn told the press following the event in Hanoi on November 28 afternoon.



Under the theme "Connecting CLMV – Harnessing Potential – Building a Prosperous Future", the 12th CLMV Summit, chaired by Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, marked an important milestone in consolidating solidarity, deepening strategic cohesion, and elevating Mekong subregional cooperation amid a volatile global landscape.



Discussions centred on strengthening economic connectivity within CLMV and with external partners, and effectively mobilising resources to generate breakthroughs in cooperation.



Kao praised Vietnam’s approach as CLMV Chair as highly innovative. For the first time, Vietnam expanded the summit's participation beyond the four member states to include external partners alongside representatives from the private sector and business community.



This was a crucial move to attract additional resources and development partners to support subregional growth, he said.



During the meeting, leaders recognised both individual national achievements and the collective progress of the CLMV bloc, while reviewing existing challenges and charting response strategies for the period ahead.



Moving forward, subregional cooperation will focus on reinforcing cohesion, institutionalisation, resource mobilisation, infrastructure connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges across the four countries, he noted.



Underscoring that these efforts serve as critical building blocks for the broader ASEAN Community, the Secretary-General affirmed that CLMV cooperation contributes directly to the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 as well as ASEAN’s master plans.



Vietnam has demonstrated a core role in fostering friendship and collaboration among CLMV nations, he added.



As Vietnam fulfilled its tasks and handed over the CLMV Chairmanship to Cambodia, the official extended his congratulations to Vietnam, particularly commending the leadership of its Prime Minister during this important period.



Assessing the outcomes of the 12th CLMV Summit, Kao highlighted the concrete cooperation directions agreed upon by the leaders.



Despite global uncertainties, volatility, and headwinds, the summit demonstrated the strong commitment of the four nations' leaders to close collaboration. By clearly defining key priorities and partnership models to propel subregional cooperation forward, the gathering reaffirmed their collective resolve for shared regional development, he added./.

VNA