Singapore (VNA) – ASEAN must deepen integration and expand partnerships to counter rising economic nationalism as governments place greater emphasis on autonomy and control over critical industries.

The message was delivered by Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry in charge of trade Gan Kim Yong at the Asia Future Summit 2026 in Singapore on November 27.

Gan warned that raising barriers among ASEAN members will narrow opportunities for each country. Deeper integration will strengthen the bloc’s value as a partner while wider partnerships will create more opportunities for the region.

He identified three factors making integration and partnerships particularly important: artificial intelligence (AI), geopolitical shocks and geo-economic competition. While each could encourage countries to turn inward, all make cooperation more essential.

His remarks followed the US announcement of new tariffs and restrictions on AI chip exports over the previous two weeks, moves affecting several Southeast Asian countries amid intensifying competition between Washington and Beijing.

Gan said geo-economic rivalry is reshaping the networks through which countries trade, invest and access technology. Governments are paying closer attention to external dependencies and their control over critical capabilities.

Although ASEAN members could not determine how major powers handle their differences, they could maintain relations with all sides and continue serving as a bridge for trade, investment and cooperation.

To fulfil this role, ASEAN must earn and sustain partners’ confidence in its integrity, reliable institutions and business environment through clear and predictable regulations, respect for laws and commitments, and firm action against wrongdoing, he added.

As ASEAN approaches its 60th founding anniversary in 2027, Singapore will promote deeper integration and broader partnerships when it assumes the bloc’s rotating chairmanship next year.

Gan said the US and China will remain key economic partners for ASEAN, with businesses, technologies and markets from both countries playing important roles in regional growth. Both are among the bloc’s largest trading partners and sources of foreign direct investment.

ASEAN is also strengthening ties with other partners to broaden its economic options and reduce exposure to disruptions. Efforts include upgrading trade agreements with the Republic of Korea and Canada, enhancing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and expanding cooperation with regional organisations such as the European Union (EU) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The bloc is also deepening integration among its members to help businesses source supplies and reach customers more easily across the region.

The upgraded ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA), expected to take effect by the end of 2026, will help reduce business costs through simpler procedures and more transparent rules. A mutual recognition arrangement on customs will allow certified trusted traders to enjoy faster clearance and priority treatment in participating countries.

Meanwhile, the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), signed in early November 2026, is expected to facilitate cross-border transactions and payments and improve access to digital services.

These initiatives will enhance ASEAN’s appeal as both a manufacturing hub and consumer market while strengthening the region’s foundations for cooperation with the world, Gan noted./.