Hanoi (VNA) – The “China plus one” playbook is giving way to “South-east Asia plus one” as manufacturers shift production within the region rather than out of it amid supply chain disruption and tariffs, reported The Business Times.

The recent Southeast Asia Growth Forum, jointly organised by The Business Times and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), closed with a panel discussion on building competitive and resilient supply chains in Southeast Asia.

With geopolitical tensions pushing companies to diversify, manufacturers are increasingly moving plants out of China, said Mads Lauritzen, chief strategy officer for Southeast Asia and supply chain lead for Asia-Pacific at Accenture.

Lauritzen puts global revenue lost to supply chain disruption at 1.9 trillion USD a year, roughly half the size of the Southeast Asian economy, and rising.

According to the speakers, combining Singapore’s strengths with those of neighbouring manufacturing hubs will build a more efficient regional supply network, thereby bolstering the competitiveness and resilience of Southeast Asian companies./.