Hanoi (VNA) – The Singaporean Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry has raised its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2026 to around 6%, from its previous projection of 4.5 - 5.5%, reported the local media.



For 2027, Singapore's GDP growth is projected to range from 2.5 - 4.5%, the ministry said.



The Singaporean economy grew by 6.1% annually in the third quarter, slowing from the 6.4% expansion in the previous quarter, the ministry said.



Growth was driven by wholesale trade, manufacturing, and finance and insurance sectors. The ministry noted that strong artificial intelligence (AI)-related demand boosted growth in the machinery, equipment and supplies segment of the wholesale trade sector, as well as the electronics and precision engineering clusters of the manufacturing sector./.

VNA