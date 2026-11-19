Mexico City (VNA) – Mexican media outlets have highlighted opportunities to deepen cooperation with Vietnam, particularly in trade, investment and coordination at multilateral forums, following a meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2026 in Shenzhen, China, on November 18.



La Jornada, one of the Latin American country’s leading newspapers, reported on progress in Vietnam–Mexico relations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in May 1975, particularly in trade and economic cooperation. It noted Vietnam’s increasingly important role in Mexico’s trade relations with the Asia-Pacific region, citing electronics, textiles – garments, and footwear among Vietnam’s key exports.



Milenio quoted a post by President Sheinbaum on social media platform X expressing her hope to further strengthen bilateral ties, building on 51 years of diplomatic relations. The newspaper also mentioned the Mexican government’s efforts to expand international relations, promote economic cooperation and attract investment from Asia-Pacific economies during the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting 2026.



News website UnoTV, citing the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), reported that the two leaders discussed ways to expand bilateral trade and investment and make better use of opportunities from the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), to which both countries are parties, helping Mexican products gain greater access to the Vietnamese market.



24 Horas highlighted opportunities to bolster collaboration through multilateral mechanisms, particularly as Vietnam is set to host APEC in 2027 and Mexico in 2028. It said that the two events are expected to offer a chance for both countries to enhance coordination, promote economic connectivity, and expand links among economies on both sides of the Pacific.



Notably, Infobae México and N+ cited data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography of Mexico as showing that Vietnam ranked fourth among Mexico’s import suppliers as of July 2026. They noted that Vietnamese businesses regard Mexico as a gateway to the North American market. Their coverage highlighted the participation in the meeting by several Mexican cabinet members responsible for economic affairs, foreign relations, health, tourism, science – technology, the environment, and energy.



Posta México focused on prospects for closer political and economic ties between the two countries, particularly through expanded trade, manufacturing investment, improved market access and stronger cooperation at multilateral forums.



Economic magazine Forbes México and the Spanish news agency EFE published articles on the meeting, spotlighting efforts to advance bilateral economic connections and preparations for APEC 2027 in Vietnam. They noted that this will be Vietnam’s third time hosting the forum, following the events in 2006 and 2017.



Other Mexican media outlets covered the meeting as part of President Sheinbaum’s bilateral engagements with leaders of APEC member economies. They also reported on her presentation of the “Plan Mexico” economic development strategy to the APEC business community, aiming to attract foreign investment and strengthen domestic production capacity.



In recent years, the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Mexico have continued to grow, with economic and trade partnerships emerging as a key area of bilateral relations. As Mexico seeks to diversify its markets and expand economic links with partners in the Asia-Pacific, stronger cooperation with Vietnam offers opportunities to boost trade and investment and strengthen connectivity between Southeast Asia and Latin America./.

VNA