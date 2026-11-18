Manila (VNA) – ASEAN has officially adopted the ASEAN Declaration on Foundational Learning (ADFL), a Philippine-proposed initiative aimed at improving children’s literacy, numeracy and social-emotional skills while narrowing disparities in educational quality across the region.



Philippine Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the declaration was adopted at the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Manila, marking a new step in regional educational cooperation, particularly efforts to ensure children acquire essential knowledge and skills from their early years of schooling.



Angara stressed that building a highly competitive region must start with a strong educational foundation, with every child equipped with basic reading and mathematics skills.



He added that the declaration reflects ASEAN members’ shared commitment to supporting students from the earliest stages of education, laying the groundwork for vocational development, employment opportunities and adaptation to future labour market demands.



The ADFL was first proposed by the Philippine Department of Education in February 2026, during the country's ASEAN Chairmanship. Following consultations, it was adopted in principle at the 13th ASEAN Education Ministers' Meeting in Singapore on July 22. It subsequently received consensus support at the 41st Meeting of the Senior Officials Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community on November 4 and the 36th Meeting of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council on November 6, before receiving formal endorsement from ASEAN leaders.



To implement the declaration, the Philippines will work with member states to develop an implementation roadmap and promote regional cooperation programmes, including the ASEAN Academic Recovery and Catch-up Programme (ARC-UP) under the ASEAN Work Plan on Education 2026–2030.



The ARC-UP is designed as a regional cooperation mechanism to facilitate education data sharing, appropriate resource allocation and the scaling up of proven teaching methods, helping students address gaps in foundational knowledge and skills.



The adoption of the ADFL is expected to provide a common framework for ASEAN members to share experience, improve basic education quality and develop human resources over the long term./.

VNA