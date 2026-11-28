Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia will continue negotiations and consultations with the US to ensure that the total tariff rate imposed on its goods does not exceed 19%, particularly as it is among the first economies to sign the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART), the Malaysian Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) said in a statement on November 26 regarding US Section 301 tariffs related to excess manufacturing capacity.

MITI said Malaysia maintains that its manufacturing sectors do not have excess capacity that distorts or disrupts global markets. Nevertheless, the ministry will review goods imported from third countries to ensure that Malaysia does not contribute to global excess capacity.

On November 25, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) announced its findings from Section 301 investigations into excess capacity involving 14 economies, including Malaysia. The USTR proposed considering tariffs ranging from 18% to 25% on Malaysian goods. However, it said these are indicative rates, with the final tariff rate expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2027.

At present, only the 10% tariff imposed on Malaysia on July 24 is in effect.

The Malaysian Reserve (TMR), citing economist Dr Geoffrey Williams, founder and director of Williams Business Consultancy, reported that Malaysia could face a more difficult trading position with the US despite Washington's proposed tariff rate of 18%, slightly below the previously negotiated 19%. The country also faces the risk of higher duties and renewed scrutiny of key export industries.

Williams said the latest development came as a result of Malaysia's retreat from trade liberalisation following the US Supreme Court's ruling against the reciprocal tariffs proposed by President Donald Trump earlier this year.

Malaysia had previously secured favourable terms under the ART, which offers opportunities to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers between the two countries. However, its subsequent shift towards protectionist policies has weakened its position in trade relations with Washington.

With the US now finding alternative ways to address trade imbalances, the situation could become even more difficult: the ART remains unratified, tariffs are largely unchanged and duties could potentially reach 25%, he said.

Williams noted that bilateral trade previously reached record levels under the earlier tariff arrangement, while Malaysia's trade surplus with the US also widened. More concerningly, sectors that enjoyed relatively favourable tariff treatment are now facing renewed scrutiny.

Semiconductors and the electrical and electronics (E&E) industry, which were previously in a relatively favourable position in terms of trade and tariffs, are now becoming vulnerable, he warned.

Comparing Malaysia with the UK, Williams said British policymakers have capitalised on earlier US tariff measures to liberalise trade and expand investment opportunities, giving the country a more favourable position.

Malaysia's experience showed the need for a longer-term approach to trade negotiations rather than treating agreements as isolated, one-off or one-sided transactions, he said. Lower tariffs and fewer non-tariff barriers will benefit all parties, while protectionist policies will only invite retaliation.

Malaysia and the US signed the ART on October 26, 2025. However, MITI said in February 2026 that the agreement had yet to be ratified following new developments in the US.

In its latest investigation, the USTR Office raised concerns over Malaysia's industrial expansion policies, preferential financing arrangements, labour protection regulations and measures to address excess manufacturing capacity.

Malaysia, for its part, maintained that its manufacturing ecosystem operates on market principles and that its exports complement US domestic production while supporting global supply chains.

Written submissions on the proposed tariff measures must be filed by January 5, 2027, while public hearings are scheduled to begin on January 25, according to the USTR Office./.