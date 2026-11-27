Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s national oil and gas company Petronas, through its subsidiary Petronas LNG Ltd. (PLL) and in partnership with Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd., has delivered its first International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS-certified bio-liquefied natural gas (bio-LNG) cargo to Japan.

The delivery follows a memorandum of understanding signed by Petronas and Tokyo Gas on October 27 to expand collaboration across the LNG value chain and explore decarbonisation opportunities, Petronas said in a statement on November 26.

The bio-LNG is produced from palm oil mill effluent (POME) and transported through Petronas’ existing LNG infrastructure. The first shipment was transported alongside conventional LNG from the Regasification Terminal Pengerang (RGTP) in Johor to Japan.

Adif Zulkifli, Petronas Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Gas and Maritime Business, said that by combining abundant biomethane supplies and existing infrastructure with the needs of its customer partners, the company is creating a roadmap to bring bio-LNG to market, promote practical decarbonisation solutions and support growing demand for low-carbon energy in the region.

Japan aims to incorporate 1% renewable gas, including e-methane and biomethane, into its urban gas system by 2030.

For Malaysia, bio-LNG exports not only help Petronas pursue new growth opportunities in the clean and low-carbon energy sector but also support the country’s energy transition goals under the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), particularly in developing its bioenergy potential, towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2050./.