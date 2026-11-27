Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand and Myanmar have approved in principle a one-year working framework to address transboundary pollution in the Kok and Sai rivers, with 12 water sampling locations across both countries, reported the Thai media.

The agreement was reached during the first Joint Working Group meeting in Bangkok on November 25. Joint sampling is expected to begin between December 2026 and January 2027, with results exchanged at least twice annually.

Both countries will also develop a three-year action plan covering pollution source identification, environmental monitoring, early warning systems, public health assessments, and policy coordination.

Meanwhile, Thailand is drilling deep groundwater wells to supply clean water to 14 villages in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district and preparing stricter trade regulations for six mineral categories.

The second meeting is scheduled in Naypyidaw, Mynamar, to push and monitor progress in their commitments./.