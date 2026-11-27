Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas has described the US' increasing use of tariffs as a trade protectionist measure as a consequence of global polarisation, while expressing confidence that Thailand can negotiate with Washington to safeguard the competitiveness of its exports.



On November 26, commenting on the US announcement of an 18% import tariff on Thai goods, Ekniti said the growing use of various tariff measures by countries to protect domestic trade reflected the impact of global economic and trade polarisation.



Thailand's Ministry of Commerce is continuing negotiations with the US while preparing a written response to allegations of excess production capacity, ahead of the announcement of the negotiation outcome and official tariff rates in early 2027.



Ekniti expressed confidence that the ministry could secure a positive outcome, enabling Thai goods to remain competitive in the US market.



In parallel with the negotiations, Team Thailand, comprising representatives from government agencies and the private sector, is coordinating efforts to attract investment into seven key industries, help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) join production chains, upgrade workers' skills and strengthen national competitiveness. These measures are seen as ways to mitigate the impact of economic uncertainty and growing global polarisation./.

VNA