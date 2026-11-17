Hanoi (VNA) - Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have agreed to establish the ASEAN Centre of Excellence for Creative Industries (ACE-CI) in the Philippines.



A declaration on the establishment of the centre was adopted at the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila on November 15. Member states affirmed their commitment to positioning the creative economy as a primary driver of economic growth, innovation, job creation, and social inclusion in the region.



"We mandate ACE-CI to serve as a regional knowledge and policy hub by conducting research, facilitating the exchange of best practices, and supporting evidence-based policymaking on the creative economy," the declaration stated.



ACE-CI is designed as an inclusive, competitive, and sustainable regional platform to support Southeast Asia’s cultural and creative industries ecosystem, guided by the ASEAN Creative Economy Sustainability Framework.



The centre will focus on driving digital transformation, promoting the adoption of emerging technologies, building entrepreneurial capacity, and strengthening awareness and protection of intellectual property rights — particularly to help small-scale creators expand commercial opportunities for their works.



The centre is also expected to connect organisations, networks, and practitioners across the creative economy to facilitate the flow of goods, services, talent, and investment within the region, in accordance with each country’s regulations./.











VNA