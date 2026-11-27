Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia launched a “Alliance for Safe Spaces” on November 26 to strengthen protection for women and girls against gender-based violence, amid a continued rise in reported cases across the country.



The initiative is being implemented by the Indonesian Ministry of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection (KemenPPPA) in coordination with the National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan). It forms part of the 2026 campaign on action against gender-based violence, running until December 10.



KemenPPPA Deputy for Women's Rights Protection Desy Andriani, stressed that Safe spaces for women and girls must exist every day, not only during the 16 Days of Activism Against Violence Against Women.

She emphasised the need to ensure that safe spaces are available everywhere, from homes and public areas to educational institutions and digital platforms. Women and girls, she said, have the right to carry out activities, express themselves, and participate in society without fear of violence.



The alliance brings together government agencies, social organisations and other stakeholders to raise public awareness, promote the rights of women and girls, and strengthen protection mechanisms across different spheres of life.



Its activities focus on eliminating violence, safeguarding reproductive health rights, strengthening women's economic and social empowerment, and promoting their leadership roles.



The initiative comes amid persistent concerns over gender-based violence in Indonesia. The 2025 CATAHU annual report released by Komnas Perempuan in March 2026 recorded more than 376,500 cases of gender-based violence against women during the year, an increase of over 14% from 2024.



Of the total, nearly 338,000 cases, or almost 90%, occurred in private settings, including households, marriages and intimate relationships.



Sexual violence accounted for the largest share of reported cases at 37.5%, followed by psychological violence at 32.5%. The figures highlight that women face the risk of violence not only in public spaces but also in environments traditionally regarded as the closest and most trusted.



Social experts said the increase in reported cases partly reflected victims' greater willingness to speak out and improvements in reporting and data collection systems./.