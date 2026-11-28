Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s labour market is showing growing signs of concern, with the unemployment rate rising to 1.02% in the third quarter, its highest level in two years, equivalent to around 430,000 people.

Meanwhile, real wages fell by 3.27%, and millions of workers were required to work long hours.

Danucha Pichayanan, Secretary-General of Thailand’s National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), said that the third-quarter unemployment rate rose from 0.76% in the same period last year.

Most of the unemployed had previously been in work. The manufacturing sector recorded the largest increase in job losses, with an additional 37,000 workers losing their jobs. Around 78,000 people became unemployed due to business closures, contract expirations or dismissals.

The NESDC said there was no sign of severe, widespread layoffs, but the manufacturing sector is facing pressure from restructuring and the adoption of automation, which is reducing demand for low-skilled workers. It recommended stepping up reskilling and upskilling programmes to help workers adapt to technological changes.

Workers’ incomes also came under pressure, with the average monthly wage in the third quarter standing at 15,812 THB (464 USD) per person, down 0.91% year on year. After adjusting for inflation of 2.44%, real wages declined by 3.27%.

Meanwhile, the number of long-term unemployed people rose 45% to 93,000, with more than half aged between 15 and 24.

Notably, around 5.3 million workers, accounting for 12.6% of total employment, were working at least 55 hours a week.

The NESDC warned that prolonged working hours could cause stress and burnout, adversely affecting workers’ physical and mental health.

The council called for stronger monitoring of working hours, more reasonable workload distribution and the inclusion of mental health screening in regular health check-ups./.