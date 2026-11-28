Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia will use the Coral Bond, a sustainable financing instrument, to support the expansion of the country's marine conservation areas to cover 30% of its waters by 2045, reported the Antara news agency.



Director General of Marine Management at the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries Koswara said on November 26 that achieving Indonesia's 2045 target will require about 97 million ha. From a spatial perspective, he expressed confidence that Indonesia could achieve this target.



On June 2025, Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono announced that the Indonesian Government launched the Coral Reef Bond, a marine conservation financing instrument aimed at raising up to 200 million USD annually to fund marine protected areas.



Trenggono explained that three conservation areas will be prioritised under the funding scheme, including the Raja Ampat National Conservation Area, the Raja Ampat Regional Conservation Area, and the Alor Islands Regional Conservation Area./.

VNA