Hanoi (VNA) - Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and his spouse Alouny Kommasith arrived in Hanoi on the afternoon of November 27, beginning their official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.



During his two-day trip, the Lao PM will attend the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit.



The Lao leader and his entourage were welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by the Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Thi Hoang Van.



The Lao delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education and Sports Thongsalith Mangnomek; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongsavanh Phomvihane; Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Laos-Vietnam Cooperation Committee Santiphab Phomvihane; Minister and Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Office Bouakhong Nammavong; Minister of Culture and Tourism Suanesavanh Vignaket; Minister of Public Works and Transport Leklai Sivilay; Minister of Industry and Commerce Malaithong Kommasith; Minister of Agriculture and Environment Linkham Douangsavanh; and Minister of Technology and Communications Santisouk Simmalavong, among others.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh said that the trip demonstrated Laos’ consistent commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and promoting international cooperation.



She highlighted its significance in reaffirming the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Laos and Vietnam, adding that the visit also offers an opportunity for the two sides to review bilateral cooperation and identify future priorities.



The visit is also expected to help advance Mekong subregional cooperation, particularly in connectivity, trade facilitation, human resources development, digital cooperation and sustainable development, the diplomat said.



The visit reflects the increasingly strengthened cooperation between the two countries and within the subregion, she continued, saying stronger Laos-Vietnam cooperation would help narrow the development gap and enhance economic connectivity within ASEAN.



Laos expects the visit to deepen political trust, promote substantive cooperation and reinforce coordination between the two countries and within CLMV and ACMECS, she added./.





VNA