Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul arrived in Hanoi on the morning of November 28 to attend the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit.



The Thai delegation was welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang.



Accompanying Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to Vietnam are his spouse, Thananon Charnvirakul; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow; Minister of Defence Lieutenant General Adul Boonthumjaroen; and Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya; along with other officials.



Speaking at an international press briefing on November 26, Hang stated that the 11th ACMECS Summit carries the theme "Strengthening Socio-Economic Development Towards Smart and Sustainable ACMECS". Held biennially, this is a regular high-level meeting of the cooperation mechanism, which plays a pivotal role in the Mekong sub-region.



She underscored that all Mekong nations attach great importance to and hold high expectations for the 11th ACMECS Summit. They hope the summit will reach a consensus on new orientations for cooperation, creating significant shifts in both priority areas and implementation methods. These efforts aim to yield more tangible and effective outcomes, making more substantive contributions to the development of each member state as well as to peace, stability, friendship, cooperation, and shared prosperity across the sub-region./.

VNA