Vietnam calls on the US to make an objective and balanced assessment of its efforts and achievements in addressing US concerns, following a proposal by the Office of the US Trade Representative to impose additional import tariffs of up to 35% on Vietnamese goods, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry's regular press briefing in Hanoi on November 26 while answering a reporter's question about reports that the US is planning to impose new import tariffs on 16 economies, including Vietnam.