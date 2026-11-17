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Vietnam seeks science, technology cooperation with China’s Greater Bay Area
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, attended and addressed a Vietnam–China Greater Bay Area technology and innovation connectivity forum in Shenzhen on November 17, calling for stronger cooperation between Vietnam and the Greater Bay Area in science and technology and human resource development.
Vietnam boosts Mekong cooperation with Japan, Republic of Korea
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called for fresh momentum in Mekong cooperation with Japan and the Republic of Korea, emphasising stronger connectivity, innovation and resilience to address emerging challenges and promote sustainable development across the subregion. He made the proposals at two separate summits held in Manila on November 16–17.
ASEAN+3 strengthens cooperation to address emerging challenges
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung proposed three cooperation priorities at the 29th ASEAN+3 Summit to enhance regional resilience, develop a new vision for ASEAN+3 and harness the combined strengths of regional cooperation mechanisms. The proposals reflect Vietnam’s proactive and responsible contributions to advancing regional integration and maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in East Asia.
Top Vietnamese, Chinese leaders hold talks in Shenzhen
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam held talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on November 17, proposing the two sides continue elevating strategic trust.
Vietnam sees energy security as bedrock of fast, sustainable growth: PM
Vietnam regards energy security as the bedrock of fast, sustainable growth and economic resilience, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told the fourth Asia Zero-Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders' Meeting in Manila, the Philippines, on November 17, on the sidelines of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings.
Vietnam poised to strengthen its regional role as APEC 2027 host
As preparations gather pace for APEC 2027, Vietnam is set to host the forum for the third time, marking a new milestone in its international integration and underscoring its growing role in shaping regional economic cooperation and addressing shared challenges.
Vietnam, Chile upgrade relations to Strategic Partnership
Vietnam and Chile have agreed to elevate their bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter in their traditional friendship and cooperation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast announced at a joint press briefing in Hanoi on November 16.
PM calls for stronger ASEAN ties with key partners at summits
As part of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung joined ASEAN leaders and UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the 16th ASEAN-UN Summit in Manila on November 16.
Vietnam seeks stronger regional connectivity ahead of APEC 2027
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking delegation, will attend the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in China’s Shenzhen and conduct bilateral activities in China from November 17 to 20.
Top Vietnamese leader hosts welcome ceremony for Chilean President
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse presided over a welcome ceremony for Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast and his spouse on November 16 afternoon at the National Assembly House.
Vietnam steps up cooperation with France and Morocco
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 16, on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit. Earlier, on November 15, General Secretary and President To Lam met with Moroccan Prime Minister Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri, also on the sidelines of the summit.
Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian leaders reaffirm solidarity and strengthen trilateral cooperation
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held a working breakfast with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on November 16, on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit.
Vietnam’s independent foreign policy strengthens ASEAN’s unity: Thai scholar
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s participation in the 49th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Manila, the Philippines, reaffirms Vietnam’s commitment to an independent and self-reliant foreign policy while contributing to ASEAN’s unity and regional cooperation, according to Songkrit Kirk Pongern, a lecturer in ASEAN Studies at Kasetsart University, Thailand, in an interview with Vietnam News Agency (VNA).
Vietnam ready to partner with Francophone countries in AI, digital technology: Top leader
Vietnam stands ready to work with Francophone countries and partners in promising fields such as AI, digital technology, the semiconductor industry and green transformation, Party General Secretary and President To Lam said at the 2026 Francophone Business and Innovation Forum in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 15 as part of the 20th Francophonie Summit.
Party General Secretary, President To Lam meets with foreign leaders on Francophonie Summit sidelines
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the morning of November 15.
Vietnam proposes three strategic directions to strengthen ASEAN cooperation
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung joined ASEAN leaders at the opening ceremony of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila, the Philippines, on November 15.
Top Vietnamese leader attends opening session of 20th Francophonie Summit
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam led a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the opening session of the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the morning of November 15.
Technology helps preserve and promote heritage through Thai Xoe performance
Traditional Xoe dances blend with music and modern visual effects to recreate the atmosphere of a Thai village on stage. The performance was a highlight of the 2026 Muong Lo Culture and Tourism Festival, demonstrating how technology can bring cultural heritage to wider audiences while preserving traditional values.
Bac Ninh builds ecosystem to attract next generation FDI
Bac Ninh continues to attract strong foreign direct investment (FDI). As a leading electronics manufacturing hub, the city is shifting its focus from investment volume to quality, building an ecosystem that can attract high-value projects, drive sustainable growth and strengthen its position in global supply chains.
Hoi An keeps heritage alive in contemporary life
Heritage preservation in Hoi An, Da Nang city, extends beyond protecting historic buildings to sustaining traditional crafts, livelihoods and cultural practices. As tourism grows and administrative boundaries change following the merger, local artisans and younger generations are finding new ways to keep traditions alive through innovation and community-based experiences.