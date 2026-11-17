General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held a working breakfast with General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on November 16, on the sidelines of the 20th Francophonie Summit.