Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam ranked eighth worldwide for mobile internet speed in Ookla’s September 2026 Speedtest Global Index, with a median download rate of 230.31 Mbps, ahead of the US at 190.59 Mbps and China at 170.11 Mbps.



In fixed broadband, Vietnam placed 10th at 297.64 Mbps, trailing Thailand at 303.68 Mbps and Israel at 301.72 Mbps but beating the Republic of Korea at 253.97 Mbps. Singapore topped the fixed rankings at 476.02 Mbps.



The ranking caps years of telecom infrastructure buildup. In late 2015, Vietnam’s average internet speed was just 3.8 Mbps and ranked 95th globally. During the 3G and 4G era, mobile download speeds hovered at 35–50 Mbps, with little change in position.



5G changed the trajectory. Commercialisation in late 2024 lifted Vietnam to 37th. By March 2025, it entered the top 20 for the first time. In Ookla’s July 2026 index, median mobile download speed reached 205.58 Mbps, pushing Vietnam to 10th globally for the first time.



The shift from near-bottom rankings in the 2G/3G era to the global top 10 spans three network generations in about a decade. But most of the gain came in less than two years after 5G’s arrival.



The speed gains rest on rapid infrastructure deployment. The Ministry of Science and Technology data show 5G coverage rising from 0.93% of the population in 2023 to 90.2% in 2025, while 5G stations jumped from 184 to more than 30,000.



By March 2026, 4G covered 99.48% of the population, providing the base for the upgrade cycle. Vietnam had 22.41 million 5G subscribers, signalling the technology has moved from trials to mass adoption.



Viettel has been the largest builder. On October 15, 2024, it opened Vietnam’s first commercial 5G network with 6,500 base stations.



In 2025 alone, Viettel added 23,500 stations, bringing its operating total to 30,000 and reaching 90% outdoor and 70% indoor coverage nationwide. That deployment placed it among the world’s 15 largest 5G operators by station count in 2025.



On September 15, Vietnamese carriers stopped 2G transmissions nationwide. Spectrum previously used for 2G is now being redeployed for 4G and 5G, a foundation for further speed gains.



That fits the industry’s broader roadmap. The Ministry of Science and Technology’s Authority of Telecommunications wants 2026 mobile speeds of 170 Mbps, fixed speeds of 300 Mbps, 5G coverage for 99% of the population and 1 Gbps broadband access for 40%. The Politburo’s Resolution No. 57 goes further, targeting nationwide 5G on ultra-wideband infrastructure by 2030./.

VNA