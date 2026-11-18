Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Science and Technology Innovation Awards 2025 (VIFOTEC 2025) honoured 42 outstanding works, including six first-prize winners, recognising scientific and technological achievements with practical applications and contributions to national development.

The awards ceremony was held in Hanoi on November 17 by the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA), in coordination with the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) Central Committee.

In his opening remarks, President of VUSTA Prof. and Academician Chau Van Minh, said that after more than 30 years since its establishment in 1995, VIFOTEC had established itself as one of the country's prestigious awards for the intellectual community.

President of VUSTA Prof. and Academician Chau Van Minh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Beyond recognising outstanding research achievements, the award reflects the pivotal role played by the science and technology intellectual community, which represents the nation’s intellect, resilience and creativity, and accompanying the people in advancing the country's development under the Party's leadership, Minh said.

The 2025 edition received 83 entries in six fields, with 42 selected for awards, comprising six first, 10 second, 13 third and 13 consolation prizes.

The first prize in mechanical engineering and automation went to a project on researching and integrating specialised systems for the XCB-01 infantry fighting vehicle, led by Colonel Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thanh Tien and his colleagues at the Military Institute of Mechanical Engineering under the General Department of Logistics and Technical Services of the Ministry of National Defence.

In information technology, electronics and telecommunications, the top prize was awarded to a project developing a platform and prototype electro-optical seeker head for subsonic anti-ship missiles, led by Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Tran Tien Hai and his colleagues at the Viettel Aerospace Institute under the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel).

The first prize in the energy conservation and new energy utilisation category was presented to a project applying ultra-fine dry grinding technology to shale in the energy-efficient production of Cotto glazed and granite tiles by Labour Hero Nguyen Quang Mau and his associates at Dat Viet Ceramics Trading and Import-Export JSC.

In materials technology, the first prize recognised research into the production of multilayer polymer-based materials for security printing led by engineer Luong Ngoc Anh and colleagues at Q&T Hi-Tech Polymer Co., Ltd.

Meanwhile, two projects shared the first prize in technologies for climate change response, environmental protection and the rational use of resources. One develops a model combining mechanisation and biological products for low-emission rice production in Vietnam, led by Dr. Le Van Tri and colleagues at the Institute of Biotechnology and Environment. The other researches and applies rapid semi-dry fermentation to treat and recycle organic household waste under a circular economy model, led by Nguyen Phuc Thanh and colleagues at Thang Long Environmental Services JSC.

The two first-prize projects in energy efficiency and new energy use, and materials technology also received certificates of recognition from the Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) as outstanding works of 2025. Since 2001, WIPO has participated in selecting and presenting more than 30 awards to Vietnamese businesses and individuals for outstanding achievements and effective application of intellectual property systems.

Launching the 2026 awards, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh said the awards will focus on six priority fields: mechanical engineering and automation; materials technology; information technology, electronics and telecommunications; biotechnology for production and daily life; technologies for climate change response, environmental protection and efficient resource use; and technologies for energy efficiency and the use of new energy sources.

These areas address Vietnam’s needs for rapid and sustainable development in the new period.

Held annually, VIFOTEC aims to honour scientists and innovators nationwide whose outstanding research delivers practical results and benefits to the community and society. The quality of entries has continued to improve, with many projects demonstrating potential for wider application in Vietnam./.