Karnataka (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh met with Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on November 18 to discuss new opportunities for cooperation in science and technology, innovation, investment and infrastructure development, in line with the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW.

The ambassador highlighted the complementary strengths of Vietnam and the Indian state, home to the country's Silicon Valley, and significant potential for cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, digital technology, and research and development.

Congratulating Karnataka on hosting Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 (BTS 2026), he noted that two Vietnamese businesses – Vingroup, active in electric vehicles and green transport, and CT Group, which focuses on advanced technologies, are attending the event.

He said Vingroup's Green and Smart Mobility JSC (GSM) plans to launch its Green SM electric taxi service in Karnataka and expressed his hope that the state government continues to facilitate the plan, contributing to greener transport, lower emissions and sustainable urban mobility.

He also proposed that Karnataka support Vingroup in exploring investment opportunities in entertainment complexes, theme parks, hotels, housing, schools and modern urban infrastructure and services.

For his part, Shivakumar said Karnataka prioritises investment attraction, technological development and international cooperation, expressing his hope that more Vietnamese enterprises will explore business and investment opportunities in the state.

Earlier, on November 17, as part of BTS 2026 activities in its capacity as a partner country of the Global Innovation Alliance (GIA Partners), Ambassador Manh attended an ambassadors' roundtable on AI development and application cooperation, themed “AI in Governance: From Application to Co-creation”.

At the discussion, he shared Vietnam's experience in AI development and application, highlighting its approach of building digital infrastructure before expanding AI deployment, with the principle of “data first, AI later”.

He outlined Vietnam's approach of “the State as enabler, businesses as pioneers, and public-private partnership” in promoting responsible AI development and deployment. He stressed that AI applications in the public sector must remain people-centred, safe and accountable, ensuring no one is left behind.

Drawing on Vietnam's experience and Karnataka's technological strengths, he proposed a three-step AI partnership in public service delivery: linking Karnataka's pioneering governance initiatives with Vietnam's innovation programmes and AI sandboxes; launching a joint pilot project within the next 12 months; and facilitating two-way access to GIA markets for startups.

Ambassadors from other countries also shared their policies and experiences in applying AI to public administration and service delivery, discussing data security, responsible AI development and expanded cooperation with Karnataka and India./.