Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s national digital transformation is being vigorously advanced with people at its centre. Citizens are not only beneficiaries of digital services but are also gradually becoming active contributors to value creation in the digital environment.



The Ministry of Public Security’s proposal to incorporate the concept of digital citizens into the Law on Digital Transformation, together with the Government’s Resolution No. 66.22/2026/NQ-CP on digital citizen development, marks an important strategic step towards equipping people with the tools, skills and confidence to participate in digital life safely and effectively.



Speaking at a ceremony marking Vietnam Digital Citizen Day 2026 (October 15), Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung said digital transformation is shifting from building platforms to attracting users, and from providing services to creating tangible value and convenience in everyday life.



Under the direction of the Government and the Ministry of Public Security, the ministry’s Department of Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) has coordinated with relevant agencies to connect databases and develop practical services on the VNeID national electronic identification application. To date, all citizens have been issued personal identification numbers, while approximately 86.4 million electronic identification accounts have been granted to Vietnamese citizens, with 3-6 million users accessing the platform daily. Around 19.1 million social security and payment accounts have been integrated, while VNeID now incorporates 28 types of personal documents.



Digital skills are also being promoted through the “Digital Literacy” platform, which offers 170 courses and has attracted more than 3.6 million participants. Over 93,000 community-based digital technology teams, alongside “Digital Ambassador” and “Digital Family” models, are helping older people and disadvantaged groups access technology.



Citizens are increasingly participating in social governance and lawmaking. According to Department C06, more than 20.6 million contributions were submitted through VNeID to draft constitutional amendments, nearly 3.3 million comments were received on documents for the 14th National Party Congress, and millions more were submitted on important draft laws.



A staff of the Vinh Yen ward Public Administration Service Centre in Phu Tho province introduces how to conduct online marriage registration procedures on the public service portal. (Photo: VNA)

Digital services are also bringing practical benefits. More than 700 self-service medical kiosks have been installed at over 500 hospitals, while VNeID enables online medical appointment bookings. Digital transport services support online purchases of train, bus and domestic air tickets. Meanwhile, digital citizen stations in Ho Chi Minh City, over 80 public administrative kiosks in seven localities and smart police stations are making public services more accessible.



Notably, the waiver of fees for online public services in 25 localities is estimated to save citizens and businesses around 37 billion VND (1.44 million USD) annually.



Building public trust is another priority. Biometric verification in banking has covered approximately 268.7 million records, helping reduce fraud cases by around 60%. In addition, 24 million instances of citizens providing and digitising personal documents through VNeID have contributed to simplifying administrative procedures and improving national data quality. More than 250,000 crime reports and denunciations have also been submitted through the platform.



Citizens can also directly evaluate public service quality. In the third quarter of 2026, VNeID recorded 21.57 million evaluations of administrative procedures and online public services, including more than 4.2 million satisfaction ratings from citizens and businesses.



As digital services become more accessible and public feedback is increasingly heard, Vietnamese citizens are expected to move from simply benefiting from digital transformation to actively contributing to the development of a prosperous digital nation, where people's happiness and satisfaction remain the ultimate measures of success./.



