Ottawa (VNA) – In response to the Vietnam Culture – Great National Unity Week from November 18–24, initiatives by the Canada Vietnam Cultural & Educational Council (CVCEC) demonstrate how preserving cultural identity helps strengthen community bonds and nurture affection for the homeland.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Canada, CVCEC Chairwoman Phan Thi Quynh Trang said the Vietnamese language, filial piety, family values and the tradition of remembering one's roots are key elements connecting generations of Vietnamese people in Canada. Although grandparents, parents and children may speak different languages in daily life, they share common values in family relationships, conduct and cultural heritage.

She cited Vietnamese language classes on Prince Edward Island (PEI), eastern Canada, where children have few opportunities to use their mother tongue outside their families. Initiated by teacher Hoang Minh Ha, with contributions from teachers Nguyen Thi Thanh Binh and Ngo Nguyen Ngoc Dieu Anh, the programme has expanded to three classes with 30 students.

Beyond language skills, children learn about Vietnamese history, stories of filial devotion and national heroes, and the importance of respecting parents and teachers. Weekend classes begin with the national anthem, while festivals and traditional holidays offer opportunities to make greeting cards, prepare traditional cakes and learn to wrap 'banh chung' (square sticky rice cakes).

These activities bring cultural values into children's everyday lives, allowing them to better understand traditions familiar to their grandparents and parents.

At the closing ceremony in June, parents and students honoured the teachers and recognised students' achievements before joining a food festival organised by the parents' committee, highlighting the importance of cooperation between families and classrooms in preserving cultural heritage.

Trang also stressed the need to empower young people by entrusting them with meaningful responsibilities, enabling them to become storytellers of Vietnam rather than merely listeners.

The Viet Youth Readiness Hub (VYRH) reflects this approach. In April, its members independently organised a Hung Kings' Commemoration Day celebration, while launching a Vietnamese-language book collection and hybrid classes for young children.

During Asian Heritage Month in May, VYRH members joined CVCEC in introducing the traditional five-panel 'ao ngu than' tunic to Toronto's mayor. They also promoted Vietnamese coffee at the Asialicious Carnival 2026 and contributed ideas to improve Vietnamese-language learning applications for children.

As part of the November 18–24 programme, the group plans to introduce 'ao dai' (Vietnamese traditional long dress) and 'banh mi' (Vietnamese baguette) to international students at Vega Academy and the International Business University in Toronto on November 18. CVCEC language classes will also mark Vietnamese Teachers' Day on November 20, while the council plans to launch its first online Vietnamese-language exchange class for foreigners in Toronto.

Drawing on its experience, Trang said community cohesion requires regular activities and proactive coordination among associations to encourage greater participation by families and young people.

In line with the Politburo's Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs, she proposed establishing a shared cultural calendar among local associations to coordinate schedules, mobilise resources and avoid overlapping activities. Each organisation could retain its signature event while aligning activities with major occasions such as Tet (Lunar New Year), the Hung Kings' Commemoration Day, National Day and Vietnam Culture Day.

Such cooperation would preserve each association's identity while building a joint annual programme around the Vietnamese language, national culture and children's needs.

Through maintaining their mother tongue, empowering young people and working together, Vietnamese communities in Canada are passing national cultural values on to future generations, helping sustain their connection with the homeland./.