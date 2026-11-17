Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Vietnam’s student team has won first place at the ASEAN ESG Challenge 2026 in Manila, the Philippines, a regional competition that evolved from the Vietnam ESG Challenge initiative.



The ASEAN ESG Challenge 2026 is the first regional competition on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues for university students organised by the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF), with the support of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).



The teams from Malaysia and Singapore were joint runners-up, while those from Cambodia, the Philippines and Thailand shared third place.



The final round brought together six outstanding student teams representing Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. It was held in Manila and hosted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Philippines, the ACMF Chair for 2026.



Vietnam’s team at the ASEAN ESG Challenge 2026 includes five outstanding students selected from among the leading participants in the Vietnam ESG Challenge 2026 final. The five members represent five different universities: Nguyen Chau Tuyet Anh - Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City; Phan Nu Thai Chau - Greenwich Vietnam, Da Nang Campus; Nguyen Dinh Minh Nhat - VinUniversity, Hanoi; Le Phuong Thao - National Economics University, Hanoi; and Nguyen My Linh - Foreign Trade University, Ho Chi Minh City Branch.



To prepare for the regional competition, Vietnam's team underwent intensive training and mentoring with support from experts at ICAEW, the Vietnam ESG Institute, CRIF and Dragon Capital. This support helps the team members deepen their technical knowledge, strengthen their analytical and critical thinking skills, and improve their ability to develop and present sustainable finance recommendations in an international setting.



At the final round, the six national teams competed before a judging panel including representatives of capital market regulators from member countries, alongside experts from ICAEW, SFIA and ADB.



Nguyen Hoang Duong, Vice Chairman of the State Securities Commission of Vietnam and Co-Chair of the ACMF Financial Literacy and Capacity Building Working Group, said: "The future of ASEAN's capital markets depends not only on the strength of institutions, but also on the aspirations and capabilities of the next generation. By equipping young people with knowledge of ESG principles and sustainable finance, we can inspire them to become forward-looking investors, responsible leaders and agents of positive change, contributing to a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable ASEAN."



Azlina Bulmer, International Director at ICAEW, said: "ASEAN's capital markets will need a generation of professionals who are as proficient in understanding and applying sustainability frameworks as they are in analysing financial statements. ICAEW's extensive involvement in the competition reflects our long-term commitment to the region and the accountancy profession's role in serving the public interest."



The SSC and ICAEW will continue to work together to organise the Vietnam ESG Challenge 2027, which is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2027, in preparation for the regional round of the ASEAN ESG Challenge 2027 to be held in Singapore.



The ASEAN ESG Challenge 2026 marks an important milestone in developing an initiative that originated in Vietnam to strengthen ESG awareness and capabilities among young people. Over the past four years, the Vietnam ESG Challenge has been organised by the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) in collaboration with ICAEW. Building on the results and experience gained in Vietnam, the initiative has been expanded to the regional level through ACMF./.

VNA