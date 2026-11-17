Da Nang (VNA) – The Hoi An International Lantern Festival 2026, themed “Colours of heritage”, will take place from December 3 to 6 in the ancient town of Hoi An, Da Nang city, featuring more than 30 artistic lantern installations and a series of cultural and creative activities.

The festival, to be held at Hoai River Square and other venues across the ancient town, is organised by the Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism under the direction of the municipal People’s Committee, with the participation of 12 cities from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Laos and Singapore.

More than 30 lantern installations, showcasing diverse designs, materials and artistic concepts, will be displayed at Hoai River Square, An Hoi Sculpture Garden and other locations. Each installation will tell a story reflecting Hoi An’s history as an international trading port, as well as the cultural identities and heritage of participating localities. The displays are expected to remain open to visitors until the end of the 2027 Lantern Festival.

The festival will open at 7pm on December 3 with a lantern-lighting ceremony, followed by the “Minh Dang Da Hanh” (lantern night procession) night parade through the ancient town’s pedestrian streets on December 4. Other highlights include an exhibition tracing the history of Hoi An’s lantern-making craft at Hoi An Communal House, an artistic programme entitled “Colours of Heritage,” the “Impressions of Hoi An Lanterns” photography contest and an on-site creative programme, “Photography and Lanterns”.

A design competition, “Weaving Light”, will also bring together artisans, researchers, businesses, young people and creative communities to explore new directions for the traditional craft.

Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang People’s Committee, said lanterns have long been an integral part of Hoi An’s history and identity. Over centuries, the craft has preserved traditional skills while embodying the cultural and aesthetic values shaped by the town’s past as an international trading port, she noted. Today, lanterns have become one of Hoi An’s defining cultural symbols, helping make the ancient town an attractive heritage destination for international visitors.

She said the festival aims to further promote this heritage while advancing Hoi An’s development as a Creative Heritage City in the fields of handicrafts and folk arts during 2026-2027, with a vision to 2030, in line with its commitments as a member of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network.

Through the event, the city hopes to raise the profile of Hoi An’s lantern-making craft and other traditional handicrafts, while creating opportunities for artisans, creative communities, businesses and international partners to connect. It is also expected to encourage the development of tourism-related cultural industries, generate livelihoods for local communities and promote responsible creativity in harmony with the environment and heritage spaces, she added.

Thi expressed her hope that the festival will serve not only as an appealing cultural and tourism event but also as a practical basis for the city to assess its organisation and wider impact, and consider developing it into a regular event that will help build a distinctive cultural brand for Hoi An and Da Nang./.