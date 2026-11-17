Tokyo (VNA) – Le Thuong, Chair of the Vietnamese Association in Japan’s Kansai region and Director of the Centre for Vietnamese Studies, has told Vietnam News Agency how family, Vietnamese language and community activity preserve identity, bind overseas Vietnamese (OV) and uphold their resources for the homeland.

The interview came ahead of the Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), the Great National Unity Festival (November 18), and the Vietnam Culture-Great National Unity Week from November 18-24.

Thuong said preserving national identity starts at home, from Vietnamese conversation, stories about grandparents and ancestors, to Lunar New Year (Tet) and Mid-Autumn celebrations and traditional customs. Affection, filial piety, sharing and mutual aid keep members tied to one another and to the homeland.

Community activity must give OVs room to meet, practice culture and nurture patriotism. Cultural festivals, the Hung Kings commemoration, Tet celebrations, Vietnamese classes and children’s activities are meant to give children direct cultural experience. Vietnamese language is the thread holding memory, family feeling and generations together. Identity preservation must run alongside integration, so OVs adapt to Japan and stay proud of their roots.

Cay Tre Vietnamese Language School runs in-person classes in Kansai and online to fit children’s circumstances. Thuong said teaching should link to stories, singing, folk games, history, food and customs. Contests, exchanges and recognition can make learning enjoyable. Families, schools, associations, representative agencies and domestic educators need to coordinate on teacher support, materials and class sustainability.

Citing the Politburo’s Resolution 23-NQ/TW dated August 2, 2026 on overseas Vietnamese affairs, she said unity must reflect community diversity. Long-settled residents, new families, students, workers, entrepreneurs, intellectuals and Japan-born youth have different needs and need shared spaces to talk and cooperate.

Linking generations combines the experience and cultural capital of older Vietnamese with the knowledge, languages, technology and energy of younger ones. Associations need to respect differences, share information, coordinate and support each other. Culture, education, sports, charity and help for the disadvantaged can build trust through concrete action.

She said she wants the State to keep backing Vietnamese teaching, cultural preservation and links between OV experts, intellectuals and entrepreneurs and domestic localities. Representative agencies should act as connectors and help associations coordinate; community groups need transparent, professional and accessible operations with more focus on youth.

Regarding the Vietnam Culture-Great National Unity Week, she said it gives families, associations, Vietnamese schools and youth a platform to enjoy community festivals, traditional long dress, cuisine, music, books, exhibitions, inter-generational exchanges and charity toward Vietnam.

Beyond cultural promotion, the OV community can link schools, research bodies, businesses and social organisations in both countries, help find partners, develop products and open markets. Culture and education cooperation can cover publishing, translation, materials exchange, teacher training and arts.

To unlock that resource, Vietnam needs regular connection mechanisms, an expert and partner database, sectoral forums and focal points to receive and support proposals. Feasible initiatives should be piloted, assessed and scaled.

In her view, Vietnam can learn how to pair heritage preservation with community education and modern-life products. Traditional materials can become books, films, design, digital content, educational games and cultural tourism, provided original values and accuracy are respected.

Products aimed abroad need quality, copyright, language, communications and distribution. OV artists, intellectuals, teachers, translators and entrepreneurs can help with local audience insight. Clear goals, concrete mechanisms and staying power will let Vietnamese culture bind the community, drive development and act as a friendship bridge to the world, she added./.