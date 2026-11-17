Shenzhen (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, attended and addressed a Vietnam–China Greater Bay Area technology and innovation connectivity forum in Shenzhen on November 17, calling for stronger cooperation between Vietnam and the Greater Bay Area in science and technology and human resource development.

The top Vietnamese leader is now in China to attend the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Week and conduct bilateral activities.

General Secretary and President Lam stated that Vietnam consistently regards the consolidation and development of relations with China as a strategic choice and top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, multilateralisation and diversification. On this basis, the two countries are continuing to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and promote the building of a Vietnam-China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance at a higher level in the new era.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the Vietnam–China Greater Bay Area technology and innovation connectivity forum in Shenzhen on November 17. (Photo: VNA)

He expressed his hope that cooperation in science, technology and human resource development between Vietnam and the Greater Bay Area will become a highlight of the bilateral relations, and that the value of such cooperation will be reflected in business productivity, people's innovation capacity and the quality of life.

The Vietnamese leader stressed the need to jointly step up the research, innovation and mastery of strategically important technologies, focusing on areas where the two sides have complementary strengths and practical needs, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, robotics and autonomous systems.

Cooperation should be closely linked to research, testing, application and product development, enabling scientists and engineers from both sides to jointly address challenges arising from production and daily life, he said, noting that research institutes, universities and businesses should be encouraged to establish joint research teams and collaborative laboratories, and make effective use of each side's research infrastructure.

AI and robotics solutions should be developed and tested in specific application environments, such as factories, logistics systems, healthcare facilities and urban areas, meanwhile semiconductor cooperation should link training with design, pilot production, packaging, testing and development of products suited to the capabilities and needs of both sides. Each programme should clearly define the contributions of partners, ownership of research results and arrangements for their exploitation, he added.

Placing high-quality human resource development and talent cultivation at the centre of cooperation, Vietnam wishes to strengthen partnerships with educational institutions, research institutes and businesses in the Greater Bay Area to train engineers, experts and scientists capable of conducting independent research and addressing complex practical challenges, the General Secretary and President stressed.

He proposed expanding joint training programmes, co-supervising doctoral candidates and exchanging lecturers and experts, while linking academic study with research projects and practical experience at businesses. He said enterprises should participate in defining training needs and developing curricula, while universities and research institutes ensure academic quality.

More opportunities should also be created for young scientists, students and engineers from both countries to conduct joint research and launch start-ups, the leader noted.

General Secretary and President Lam highlighted the need to link innovation with industrial cooperation and promote businesses' leading role, saying that enterprises should participate from the stage of identifying research needs through technology development and the application of results in production and business activities. He encouraged closer links between high-tech parks, innovation centres and production facilities, while welcoming long-term investment by the Greater Bay Area’s businesses in research and high-tech manufacturing in Vietnam.

He expressed his hope that partners will create more opportunities for Vietnamese technology companies to join the Greater Bay Area's innovation ecosystem, provide solutions and expand their markets.

Affirming Vietnam's commitment to improving its institutions, law enforcement and administrative procedures, General Secretary and President Lam said the country will protect the legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals involved in research, investment and business activities.

He said relevant agencies from both sides should also enhance policy exchanges and cooperation on standards, intellectual property and technology testing in accordance with their respective laws and international commitments.

Looking ahead to Vietnam's hosting of APEC Year for the third time in 2027, he expressed his hope that member economies will work together to promote new growth drivers, strengthen connectivity and expand development opportunities through science, technology and innovation. He showed his belief that cooperation initiatives launched at this forum will contribute to that process and bring benefits to businesses and people across the region.

At the forum, representatives of research institutes, universities and businesses from both countries discussed AI, semiconductors, smart manufacturing and human resource development.

The National Foundation for Science and Technology Development (NAFOSTED) under Vietnam's Ministry of Science and Technology and China's Ministry of Science and Technology announced a cooperation document on co-funding four joint research tasks, which cover AI applications in medicinal materials and traditional medicine research, water security and early risk warnings amid climate change, multi-hazard monitoring of mountainous transport infrastructure, and service robots for smart hospitals.

Agencies, universities, research organisations and businesses of the two countries exchanged 16 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) focusing on strategic technology fields and key industries.

Vietnam Airlines announced its launch of a new air route to strengthen connectivity and promote trade, investment and tourism between Vietnam and the Greater Bay Area.

Meanwhile, businesses from both countries showcased products and solutions at 10 exhibition booths, covering AI, semiconductors, computing infrastructure, robotics, low-altitude flying vehicles and biotechnology./.