Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnam and Sweden are seeking to expand cooperation in digital health, artificial intelligence, medical research and technology transfer as the two countries mark 50 years of healthcare collaboration.



The two sides discussed new opportunities for partnership at a recent conference in Hanoi, part of Sweden-Vietnam Health Week 2026, which brings together more than 200 policymakers, healthcare leaders, researchers, medical professionals and business representatives from both countries.



Deputy Minister of Health Dao Xuan Co said Vietnam's healthcare system was facing growing challenges from an ageing population, rising rates of non-communicable diseases, increasing healthcare costs and the need for comprehensive digital transformation.



He called for the two countries to develop a structured healthcare cooperation programme with clear priorities, resources, implementation timelines and performance indicators.



Key areas should include artificial intelligence in diagnosis and treatment, digital health and medical data, disease prevention, scientific research, hospital management and high-quality workforce development, he said.



"A modern healthcare system cannot be assessed solely by the number of hospitals or the sophistication of medical equipment," Co said.



"More importantly, people must have access to safe, quality healthcare services that meet their needs."



Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Johan Ndisi said healthcare cooperation had begun as early as 1965, when the Swedish Red Cross provided medical supplies and equipment to Vietnam during the war.



The two countries signed their first bilateral health development cooperation agreement in 1973, with the construction of a children's hospital in Hanoi among the first decisions, followed by a hospital in Uong Bi, Quang Ninh city.



The two hospitals, which opened in the early 1980s, had since developed into major medical institutions and enduring symbols of bilateral friendship.



More than 40,000 Vietnamese healthcare professionals had taken part in Swedish-supported training and capacity-building programmes, while around 65 Vietnamese researchers had completed doctoral studies at Karolinska Institutet, Ndisi said.



"The true legacy of our healthcare cooperation is not only found in hospitals and institutions, but in the generations of healthcare professionals, researchers and patients whose lives have been touched by this partnership," he said.



"As we celebrate 50 years of cooperation, our focus is firmly on the future and on finding practical ways to make healthcare more accessible, more innovative and more patient-centred."



He added that the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) decided last month to conduct a scoping mission to explore how partnerships, knowledge exchange and innovative solutions could benefit Vietnam's healthcare system.



Cooperation has expanded beyond hospital construction and professional training to encompass medical research, pharmaceuticals, medical technology, healthcare infrastructure and digital connectivity.



Sharing Sweden's experience, the country's Ambassador for Global Health Karin Tegmark Wisell said a sustainable healthcare system should be built on disease prevention, strong primary healthcare, patient empowerment, high-quality hospitals and evidence-based policymaking.



She stressed that primary healthcare should serve as the first point of contact for patients and ensure continuity of care, while patients should be able to access their medical records and make informed decisions about their health.



Tegmark Wisell also highlighted the importance of linking academic research with the private sector to turn scientific advances into practical solutions, including new treatments and medical technologies.



Professor Tran Minh Dien, Director of the National Children's Hospital, said Swedish support had helped establish specialised paediatric services and train generations of Vietnamese doctors and nurses.



"Sweden's support was not only about building a hospital, it also helped us develop specialised paediatric services, and train Vietnam's generations of Vietnamese doctors and nurses," he said.



The hospital had since become a major national paediatric referral centre, providing advanced intensive care, surgery and diagnostic services while supporting medical training and research at other hospitals nationwide.



Dien said the hospital's priorities included strengthening academic exchanges, advanced clinical training, medical technology transfer, research and clinical trials, as well as using artificial intelligence to improve patient care and hospital management.



Sweden-Vietnam Health Week 2026 runs from November 16 to 18 in Hanoi, Bac Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City. It is jointly organised by the Swedish Embassy in Hanoi, Business Sweden and Karolinska Institutet, with the participation of healthcare institutions, universities and companies from both countries. /.



VNA