Hanoi (VNA) – From local rehabilitation programmes for people with disabilities to community-centred mental health care, Hanoi is reshaping its social welfare strategy by placing families and neighbourhoods at the heart of recovery.



This grassroots shift helps to not only expand vulnerable groups’ access to essential medical services but also restore their independence and ease the caregiving burden on families.



Bringing rehabilitation closer to home



More than three years ago, a cerebral hemorrhage left Tran Thi Quyen, a resident of Tri Thuy village in Xuan Mai commune, paralysed on one side and unable to walk. While hospital treatment stabilised her condition, daily mobility remained a steep challenge until Xuan Mai launched a community-based rehabilitation and early intervention model.



At her commune’s health station, Quyen has received guided physical therapy, acupuncture, and acupressure.



“After a period of guided training, I can now cycle by myself to the health station every day for rehabilitation,” she said.



Nghiem Thi Hien, Director of the Xuan Mai health station, said the commune is home to about 1,740 people with disabilities and vulnerable individuals.



Previously, health workers mainly conducted home visits while many bedridden patients had gone years without access to rehabilitation services. Since the model was launched in July 2026, more than 500 people have been examined and screened, expanding their access to grassroots care and rehabilitation, Hien noted.



Similar initiatives are gaining traction across the capital. In Tay Mo ward, authorities have partnered with the Hanoi Rehabilitation Hospital and formed a local volunteer network. After screening, 2,756 residents with disabilities were recorded, including 296 in need of rehabilitation, providing a basis to tailor support plans to each individual's condition and needs.



In Phuc Thinh commune, health workers screened 166 people and enrolled 30 in rehabilitation programmes during September and October 2026, with about 80% showing marked improvement.



While mild cases receive a week of in-person coaching followed by instructional videos for home practice, complex cases are referred to specialised hospitals to ensure appropriate treatment.



Beyond expanding rehabilitation services for people with disabilities, Hanoi is also innovating care and support for people with mental illnesses.



At Hanoi Mental Health Care and Rehabilitation Centre No. 1 in Quang Oai commune, an integrated care complex now serves over 800 patients. The facility standardises admission and treatment protocols while adopting digital tools to monitor nutrition, food safety, and recovery progress.



Sustaining recovery through community integration



Health officials emphasised that bringing services to the grassroots level is only the beginning; long-term recovery relies on sustained family and community involvement.



Hien noted that dedicated funding is essential to retain community support workers who ensure uninterrupted home follow-ups.



To bridge geographic gaps across its five scattered health stations, Phuc Thinh commune plans to upgrade equipment and train staff so residents in remote areas enjoy equal access, according to Director of its health station Tran Ngoc Nghia.



In the mental health sector, Centre No. 1 is producing educational guides and videos to help families care for patients after discharge, strengthening the link between specialised institutions and home environments.



Dinh Hong Phong, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Health, stressed that people with disabilities, the elderly, and other vulnerable groups require continuous care, rehabilitation, early intervention, and comprehensive assistance right within their communities.



Meeting this demand requires stronger coordination among hospitals, grassroots health facilities, and local forces, alongside enhanced professional capacity and continuous health management to improve the quality of life and social integration, according to the official.



Under Plan No. 418/KH-UBND, issued in October 2026, Hanoi aims to integrate lifecycle digital social welfare records for 100% of its vulnerable population into the national resident database by 2030.



As care services move closer to the people, families are equipped with vital skills, and communities join hands in support, social welfare policies go beyond immediate relief, gradually building a lasting foundation that empowers vulnerable individuals to improve their lives and integrate into society./.

VNA